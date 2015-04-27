Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Padres finally slowed San Diego County native -- and former Padre -- Adrian Gonzalez on Sunday at Petco Park. Gonzalez was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and grounded into a double play Sunday, lowering his batting average against the Padres this season to .500.

Yes, .500 -- as in 13-for-26 with three doubles, six home runs, 10 runs scored and 10 RBIs with a 1.308 slugging percentage.

But while Gonzalez has pounded the Padres, he hasn’t been quite so hot against the other teams the Dodgers have faced.

In the 13 games not against the Padres, Gonzalez is still hitting .311 but he has only six doubles, a homer eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

If only all the games could be against the Padres.

But one streak ended against the Padres. Before Sunday’s 0-for-4, Gonzalez had hit safely in 11 straight games against the Padres -- batting .449 (22-for-49) since last Aug. 29 with eight homers and 13 RBIs. In 52 career games against the Padres, Gonzalez is hitting .335 (70-for-209) with 12 doubles, 14 home runs and 43 RBIs.

RECORD: 11-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-1, 4.63 ERA) at Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

--OF Yasiel Puig was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday due to the left hamstring strain the Cuban suffered Friday night while running out a ground ball at Petco Park. Puig was hitting .279 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs in 11 games. He was riding a seven-game hitting streak before going hitless in the game in which he was injured.

--RHP Joel Peralta was placed on the disabled list for what was being termed a “dead arm.” Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. Peralta, 39, was serving as the Dodgers’ closer while Kenley Jansen recovers from offseason foot surgery. In 5 2/3 innings of work this season, Peralta (1-0) has yet to give up a run and is 3-for-3 in save opportunities. He has allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four.

--RHP Scott Baker was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a spot start against the Padres. Baker allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings. He has a career 2-1 record against the Padres with a 2.57 ERA over 21 innings.

--3B Alex Guerrero homered for the Dodgers lone run Sunday. He was 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to four straight games. He has hit safely in seven of his last 11 games, going 11-for-22 with five homers and 13 RBIs. Although he has only 22 at-bats on the season, Guerrero leads National League rookies in homers (five) and RBIs (13).

--RF Andre Ethier had one of the Dodgers five hits Sunday. In 152 career games against the Padres, Ethier is hitting .291 (144-for-495) with 22 homers and 84 RBIs. His hits, homers and RBI totals are the highest among active players against the Padres.

--RHP Brandon League, who originally went on the 15-day disabled list March 27, was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday. He has been going through a rehabilitation program in an effort to avoid surgery on his right shoulder and could be back in action around midseason.

--RHP Carlos Frias was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. This is his second stint with the Dodgers this season, coming up for one game in mid-April without being used.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was good. Obviously, he gave us a chance to win. He took a toll off our bullpen.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Scott Baker, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings in a loss to San Diego on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26.

--C A.J. Ellis (bruised knuckle on right hand) left the April 22 game and did not play April 23. X-rays on the back of his hand were negative, and he is scheduled to see a hand specialist in Los Angeles to confirm the injury is nothing more than a bruise.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was placed on the 60-day DL on April 26.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

RHP Carlos Frias

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke