Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Brandon McCarthy will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander left in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres with what the team said was tightness in his elbow. However, manager Don Mattingly confirmed the season-ending injury Monday before the Dodgers faced the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium.

“Obviously, not good news for us,” Mattingly said.

McCarthy is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery, and he said he hopes to return before the 2016 All-Star break.

The Dodgers signed McCarthy to a four-year, $48 million deal during the offseason despite his history of shoulder injuries. McCarthy, 31, compiled a 3-0 record in four starts this season with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings. He gave up nine home runs.

McCarthy’s loss puts a dent in the Dodgers’ rotation -- at least temporarily -- with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has yet to pitch this season, sidelined indefinitely due to shoulder inflammation. The club placed McCarthy on the disabled list Sunday and selected the contract of right-hander Scott Baker from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Baker, who started Sunday and took the loss that day in a 3-1 setback to the Padres, is expected to remain in the rotation for the time being.

Mattingly seemed blindsided by the McCarthy news, delivered to him earlier in the day by Dodgers trainer Stan Conte.

“I really kind of expected him to go on the DL today,” Mattingly said. “We thought more along the lines of tendinitis or something like that and that he would bounce back from this. (McCarthy) had talked about having something similar last year, and kind of pitched through it. I felt like that’s what I was going to hear today. But, obviously, when I saw Stan’s face, I could tell right away it wasn’t good news.”

McCarthy began last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then was traded to the New York Yankees along with cash on July 6 in exchange for left-hander Vidal Nuno. Overall last year, he went 10-15 with a 4.05 ERA in 32 starts.

In 10 major league seasons, including time with the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers, Oakland A‘s, Diamondbacks, Yankees and Dodgers, McCarthy has a 55-65 career record with a 4.13 ERA in 211 games (157 starts).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 1-1, 4.63 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-1, 4.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Joc Pederson went 2-for-3 with a home run and double against the Giants Monday night. Pederson went deep off Giants RHP George Kontos in the sixth for his third home run this season. “I was just trying to put together a quality at-bat, get on base, get an inning going,” said Pederson, who is hitting .296 with nine RBIs. “I did alright.” Pederson also made a nifty, over-the-shoulder grab of a drive to the wall in center by Giants CF Angel Pagan and doubled off LF Nori Aoki with a relay throw to 2B Howie Kendrick and then to 1B Adrian Gonzalez in the first inning.

--2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with an RBI as he continued his sizzling streak offensively at Dodger Stadium. Kendrick is batting .447 (17-for-38) with two homers, five doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs at Chavez Ravine.

--INF Justin Turner hit a three-run, pinch-hit blast off Giants reliever Yusmeiro Petit in the eighth inning. It was the first career pinch-hit homer for Turner and his first this season.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. The 31-year-old McCarthy compiled a 3-0 record in four starts this season with a 5.87 ERA in 23 innings. He had given up nine home runs.

--LHP Xavier Cedeno was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. Cedeno was acquired by the Dodgers from the Washington Nationals on April 22, but was designated for assignment two days later. He never appeared in a Dodgers uniform.

--LHP Adam Liberatore was recalled Monday from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday to replace injured RHP Brandon McCarthy. Liberatore worked a perfect inning in the seventh against the San Francisco Giants.

--LF Carl Crawford, who led off the second inning with a triple, left Monday’s contest in the third with tightness in his right side. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LHP Brett Anderson allowed three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like the guys had better at-bats, made pretty good adjustments. We made him get the ball up a little bit more.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who said his club had better approaches at the plate against Giants RHP Tim Lincecum in Monday’s win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) was placed on the disabled list April 27, retroactive to April 26. He left the April 25 game in the sixth inning. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LF Carl Crawford (tightness in his right side) left the April 27 game. He is listed as day-to-day.

--C A.J. Ellis (bruised knuckle on right hand) left the April 22 game and did not play April 23-26. X-rays on the back of his hand were negative, and he was scheduled to see a hand specialist in Los Angeles to confirm the injury is nothing more than a bruise.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He might be able to return in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Brett Anderson

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

RHP Carlos Frias

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carl Crawford

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF/1B Scott Van Slyke