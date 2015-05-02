Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Outfielder Yasiel Puig will not travel with the Los Angeles Dodgers when the team heads to Milwaukee Sunday night to start a seven-game road trip to Milwaukee and Colorado on Monday.

Instead, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig will stay behind in Southern California and is expected to go on a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment at some point next week. Puig will most likely play a couple games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

The hamstring strain that sent Puig to the DL was not considered serious and Mattingly said he expects the outfielder to be ready to play when he is eligible to be activated on May 10. Mattingly indicated the Dodgers would probably wait until the following day when they start a homestand to activate Puig.

Puig was in and out of the Dodgers’ lineup with the hamstring injury for over a week before going on the DL. He was hitting .279 with two home runs and four RBIs in 11 games.

With Puig and Carl Crawford (oblique injury) on the DL, Mattingly has turned to his bench where Andre Ethier, Scott Van Slyke and Alex Guerrero are outfield options. All three have hit well in reserve roles during the first month of the season.

Mattingly said matchups will determine which of the three plays on any given day.

“Just trying to do the best we can,” Mattingly said after giving Guerrero his second start in left field Friday with Ethier in right, flanking rookie Joc Pederson. “We’re going to try to do the best we can matching those guys up with the best one.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 5.24 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Scott Baker, 0-1, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Joc Pederson hit his first major-league grand slam in the bottom of the second inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pederson pounded an 84 mph pitch from RHP Rubby De La Rosa halfway up the right-field stands for his fifth home run of the season. Pederson not only finished 1-for-3 but also made a nice defensive play in the bottom of the ninth inning when he made a one-handed catch of LF David Peralta’s fly ball at the wall.

--RF Andre Ethier matched his total in home runs from last season by hitting his fourth of the year Friday night. Ethier sent a pitch from RHP Daniel Hudson into the bleachers near the right-field line for a solo drive in the bottom of the sixth inning. The right fielder finished 2-for-3, scored twice and walked.

--3B Justin Turner hit his second home run in three games Friday night. Turner sent a 1-1 pitch from RHP Rubby De La Rosa into the stands in right-center field to start a five-run rally in the bottom of the second inning. Turner’s two homers are his first two of the season.

--OF Scott Van Slyke extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run single as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night. During the streak, Van Slyke is batting .462 (12-for-26) with a home run, four doubles and eight RBIs. Van Slyke needs a hit in his next game to match the longest hitting streak of his career: 10 games last year.

--RHP Carlos Frias pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings to get a win in his first start of the season. Frias induced eight groundouts, conceded just one walk and four hits and struck out three. Frias threw just 2 1/3 innings of relief before Friday night’s start. He is the eighth starting pitcher the Los Angeles Dodgers have used this year.

--RHP Scott Baker seeks his first win of the year Saturday night. Despite an impressive start in his only other appearance this year, Baker took the loss in a 3-1 defeat to the San Diego Padres on April 26. Baker allowed just four hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings. Baker, 34, signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees in January but was released in spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you pitch like that, you know you belong. The competition is amazing at this level so you’ve got to be ready every time.” -- RHP Carlos Frias, on his performance Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Frias made his major-league debut last year and began the season in Triple-A Oklahoma City before being recalled Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. Jansen began his minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga May 1. He is scheduled to pitch again May 3.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig will stay behind in Southern California and is expected to go on a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment at some point the first weke of May. Puig will most likely play a couple games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28. He could throw to hitters in early May.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez