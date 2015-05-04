Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Statistics do not always lie. Sometimes, they accurately reflect impact. For example, take Joc Pederson, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rookie center fielder.

In most categories, Pederson’s performance in April surpassed the statistics amassed by two former National League rookies of the year during the first months of their first seasons.

In 2010, the San Francisco Giants’ Buster Posey compiled a .300 batting average, a .333 on-base percentage. a .413 slugging percentage, four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Two years later, the Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper followed with a .244/.343/.449 slashline, six doubles, two homers and seven RBIs.

But last month, Pederson had a .298/.461/.596 slashline, five doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs.

Pederson moved into the leadoff spot Wednesday night because of injuries to outfielders Yasiel Puig and Carl Crawford, and shortstop Jimmy Rollins’ prolonged slump. The 23-year old responded with six RBIs and three home runs -- and became the first Dodger rookie since Bill Sudakis in 1969 to his four homers in four successive games.

Defensively, the center fielder has thrown out three opposing base runners and participated in one double play. Pederson has yet to commit an error in 54 chances.

“It’s fun watching him play,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s excited to be in the big leagues.”

Pederson’s play has been a major reason the Dodgers have won four consecutive games and seven of their past nine after Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in 13 innings.

“If someone doesn’t do the job, the next one will pick him up,” Pederson said. “That’s part of being a great team. I don’t think anyone feels like he needs to put the team on his back.”

Yet Pederson realizes that the line between success and frustration can be exceedingly fine. After hitting his first career grand slam Friday night, Pederson managed to get just one more hit -- another home run -- in his next 11 at-bats while striking out six times. On Sunday, Pederson struck out three times in going 0-for-5.

“Once I start feeling relaxed, something happens,” Pederson said after Friday night’s game. “The other day in the outfield, I started feeling good out there. Then I had a couple of bad reads on balls I should have caught.”

The rookie intends to rely on his veteran teammates to help him negotiate an even path between the crests and the troughs.

“They say that it’s easier to get to the big leagues but it’s tougher to stay,” Pederson said. “There are a lot of guys who have been here for 10-plus years. I‘m just trying to get my feet wet, soak it all in and learn as much as I can.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-8

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-2, 3.73 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 1-4, 7.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yasmani Grandal used his only hit of the game to give the Dodgers a 1-0 win in 13 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. Grandal, who pinch-hit for C A.J. Ellis in the 10th inning and remained in the game after drawing a walk, sent a 95 mph fastball into Dodger Stadium’s left-field stands. By going 4-for-5 in his past two games, Grandal raised his average from .179 to .230.

--LHP Brett Anderson pitched six shutout innings Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson faced one batter over the minimum in the first four innings, issued no walks and induced 10 groundouts, including two double plays. He finished with four strikeouts while allowing five hits.

--3B Juan Uribe returned to the lineup after two days off and extended his hitting streak to 12 games. Uribe singled to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning for his 100th career hit at Dodger Stadium. The veteran, who finished 1-for-5, also played his 502nd career game at third base.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw seeks his 100th career victory Monday night when he faces the Milwaukee Brewers. Kershaw will enter the game five strikeouts behind the National League’s leader, RHP James Shields of the San Diego Padres. Against the Brewers in his career, Kershaw has a 5-4 record and has won all four of his starts at Miller Park.

--RHP Pedro Baez struck out the heart of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ order in his only inning of relief Sunday. With his fastball reaching 97 mph, Baez induced 1B Paul Goldschmidt, RF Mark Trumbo and 3B Yasmany Tomas to swing at third strikes. Baez now has 15 strikeouts in 11 innings of relief.

--LF Scott Van Slyke saw hit 10-game hitting streak end Sunday. Van Slyke, who entered the game in the 10th inning as part of a double switch, struck out in his only at-bat. The hitting streak equaled Van Slyke’s career best, which he established last year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve always felt young guys bring energy and excitement. It’s fun watching him play. He’s excited to be in the big leagues.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on CF Joc Pederson after a win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26 and ran in the outfield May 3. Puig is expected to be activated May 10 in Colorado.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28 and will throw again May 4 in Milwaukee.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. Jansen began his minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1 and pitched a second time May 3.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez