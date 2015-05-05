Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Off to a hot start in 2015 and sitting atop the National League West with a record of 16-9, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been buoyed by a few heroic efforts to begin the season.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez was named April’s NL Player of the Month on Monday, while utility man Alex Guerrero was named the NL Rookie of the Month.

“That’s nice for (Guerrero),” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. “He swung the bat really well for us.”

Guerrero is not an everyday position player for the Dodgers, but hit .423 in April through 26 at-bats, with five home runs and 13 RBIs, and went 3-for-7 with a double and two home runs in pinch-hit appearances. Gonzalez hit .383 with eight home runs and 19 RBIs in 81 at-bats.

With nine players currently on the disabled list for the Dodgers, the team has leaned heavily on the remaining healthy players to carry the load, with Gonzalez and Guerrero leading the charge for the Dodgers offense.

Guerrero’s start has been particularly surprising thus far, but the Dodgers manager is wary of an upcoming adjustment period for the 28-year-old Cuban.

“Once you prove that you can hit (at the major league level) the cat and mouse game starts right away,” said Mattingly. “As soon as you have some success, guys starting to try and do different things. They get you out a few times, they’re going to stay there until you make the adjustment.”

For now, the Dodgers hope Guerrero can continue to contribute on offense, with key offensive components Yasiel Puig and Carl Crawford both on the 15-day disabled list.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-9

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 4-0, 1.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 2-3, 4.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt West joined the Dodgers Monday after he was shipped from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. He was then optioned to Tulsa. West, a second-round draft pick of the Rangers in 2007, had yet to appear in a game this season for the Blue Jays, who designated him for assignment Saturday.

--3B Juan Uribe extended his hitting streak to 13 games on Monday, with a single off Brewers LHP Neal Cotts in the sixth inning. During his hitting streak, Uribe is batting .318 (14-for-44) with one homer and five RBIs. It is the second-longest hitting streak of Uribe’s career. The longest was 17 games back in April-May of 2002.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Monday and arrived in Milwaukee in time to join the Dodgers as they opened a four-game series against the Brewers at Miller Park. Coulombe appeared in eight games for Oklahoma City, where he allowed just two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings of work with 16 strikeouts and just two walks. He made his major league debut last September, appearing in five games and posting a 4.15 ERA. Coulombe is the fourth left-hander in manager Don Mattingly’s bullpen.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez, named April’s NL Player of the Month, entered Monday’s game with the highest all-time batting average at Miller Park among all players (min. 75 AB,) hitting .406 (39-for-96). Coming into Monday, Gonzalez had 10 doubles and nine home runs to go with 25 RBIs and a .473 OBP at Miller Park. He reached base in all four plate appearances Monday night, with three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think after the fourth, we didn’t do a whole lot of things offensively. Their bullpen came in and did a nice job of keeping us from scoring, so we weren’t able to add on.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after Monday’s loss to the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28 and was expected to throw again May 4 in Milwaukee.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26 and ran in the outfield May 3. Puig is expected to be activated May 10 in Colorado.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. Jansen began his minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1 and pitched a second time May 3.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez