Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- A day removed from a bang-bang play at first base in which Brewers right fielder Ryan Braun beat out an infield single to win the game, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was searching for some changes to the MLB instant-replay system.

“We think they should change the system around,” Mattingly said. “If the (game umpire) calls it safe, and they look at the play and the (official in New York) calls it safe, then the call stands. The (official in New York) shouldn’t know what the original call was. We should take the human element out of it.”

With the game tied 3-3 on Monday night, two outs and the go-ahead run on third, Braun hit a chopper to Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, and appeared to just beat out the throw at first base, scoring the go-ahead run from third. Braun was initially ruled safe by first base umpire Paul Emmel, and the Dodgers challenged the call. There did not seem to be a definitive angle on replay that showed Braun as conclusively safe or out, and after reviewing the play in New York, replay officials determined there was not sufficient evidence to overturn the call of safe, and the call on the field stood.

“The ‘stands’ things has got to go,” said Mattingly. “Let’s forget the ‘let it stand.’ You’ve got 14 different angles, just make a call. Safe or out.”

Mattingly is understandably frustrated with the current replay system, as the Dodgers haven’t enjoyed much success challenging plays so far this year. To this point in the season, the Dodgers have only won 20 percent of their challenges (1-for-5), compared to the MLB average of 43.5 percent (83-for-191).

One difficulty of Mattingly’s proposed changes is that replay officials in New York would still be able to see the umpire’s original call in the video frames being reviewed, potentially biasing their decision and letting a call “stand.”

“There are some wrinkles in my plan,” Mattingly admitted with a chuckle. “But you’ve got to take the human element out. Just make a call. They call him safe, or they call him out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Joe Wieland, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Wily Peralta, 0-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Wieland will start for the Dodgers on Wednesday, facing Brewers RHP Wily Peralta. Wieland will be called up from from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Scott Baker in the rotation. Baker was sent down to Oklahoma City last week. Wieland will be the ninth different starting pitcher for the Dodgers in just their 27th game of the season. The 25-year-old right hander says he finally feels fully recovered from Tommy John surgery he underwent at the beginning of the 2014 season.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season on Tuesday. He now owns a .404 (40-for-99) batting average at Miller Park, the highest among all batters with at least 75 at-bats. Through the first two games of the series, Gonzalez is 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs, five walks and a hit-by-pitch.

--RHP Zack Greinke made his fourth career start against the Brewers Tuesday, and earned his first lifetime victory against the Brewers, improving to 1-2 with a 3.28 ERA over 24 2/3 innings pitched. Greinke has now earned a win in five straight starts, and is 5-0 on the year with a 1.56 ERA. He has not lost since Aug. 9, 2014 vs. Milwaukee, and is 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his last 14 starts.

--SS Jimmy Rollins snapped out of an 0-for-13 slump, drilling his third home run of the season, a two-run homer that extended the Dodgers lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning. It was Rollins’ only hit of the game, however, and he has been struggling at the plate to start 2015. Rollins is now hitting just .168 on the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wouldn’t (say) that. This is a pretty good hitting ballpark.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who hesitated to call his squad a home-run hitting team after they belted three homers Tuesday to bring their total to 42 for the season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28 and was expected to throw again May 4 in Milwaukee.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26 and ran in the outfield May 3. Puig is expected to be activated May 10 in Colorado.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. Jansen began his minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1 and pitched a second time May 3.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez