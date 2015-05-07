Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Among National League rookies, there might not be a bigger name this season than Kris Bryant, but Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson is very quietly starting to state his case.

OK, maybe “quietly” isn’t the right word.

Pederson belted a pair of home runs Wednesday night in the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss at Milwaukee, boosting his season total to nine, and his last seven hits have all been home runs.

“Just trying to put a quality at-bat on it,” Pederson said. “Just put a good swing on a good pitch. Try to keep it simple.”

Pederson’s development was one of the reasons the Dodgers felt comfortable dealing Matt Kemp to San Diego over the offseason. He hit at every level of the minor leagues and finished the 2014 season with a .303 average, 33 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

For the season, Pederson is batting .272 with five doubles, 18 RBIs and a team-high 21 walks. His .423 on-base percentage is second among qualified NL rookies behind the Cubs’ Bryant and he’s fourth among all NL players with a 1.090 OPS.

“He continues to swing the bat,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “I really like seeing him hit balls to center, because I know the bat’s staying in the strike zone. I think as he stays with that plan more and more, I think the strikeouts come down and we see hits all over the field. Obviously he’s either walking or hitting a homer right now, but I do like the ball going to center.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 1-3, 4.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, making room on the Dodgers’ 25-man roster to recall Wednesday starter Joe Wieland. Coulombe joined the Dodgers Monday after posting a 1.74 ERA and earning a save in eight appearances for Oklahoma City. He appeared in one game for Los Angeles and allowed a run on a walk and a double in the Dodgers’ 8-2 victory over the Brewers Tuesday.

--RHP Joe Wieland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday and made his 2015 MLB debut by starting against the Brewers. Wieland allowed five first-inning runs and surrendered six on six hits and four walks with a pair of strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings of work. Wieland was 3-0 with a 3.69 ERA in four starts at Oklahoma City. He is the ninth starting pitcher used by the Dodgers this season.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double on Wednesday night. He now owns a .417 (43-for-103) batting average at Miller Park, the highest among all batters with at least 75 at-bats. Through the first three games of the series, Gonzalez is 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, two RBIs, five walks and a hit-by-pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I couldn’t locate the fastball.” -- RHP Joe Wieland, who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday and made his 2015 MLB debut by allowing five first-inning runs in the loss to the Brewers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills on May 6. He is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and is expected to be activated May 10.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Joe Wieland

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez