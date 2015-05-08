Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Yasmani Grandal’s walk-off home run Sunday didn’t just give Los Angeles a much-needed 13-inning victory, it also went a long way in relaxing the young catcher, who admitted to pressing a bit in his first season with the Dodgers.

He certainly was relaxed Thursday, when he went 4-for-4 with two walks, two home runs and a career-high eight RBIs in the Dodgers’ 14-4 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

”It was a pretty good day for him,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”It was good. He’s been swinging the bat well for a few days now.

“It seems like he’s kind of caught fire. A couple days before, he had the home run in LA. Hitting a ball like that is big for guys that come to new clubs. They kind of feel like they’re part of it all of a sudden, part of this group and he’s stayed on a roll from there. Hopefully he keeps it going.”

To get Grandal, and others in his lineup, going, Mattingly shuffled his lineup and Grandal ended up in the No. 2 spot. The move seems to have worked because in six May games, Grandal is hitting .600 (12-for-20) with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs.

“It’s a new team and I want to do good,” Grandal said. “I understand that last year, RBIs wasn’t a big thing for me. I wanted to get those RBIs so I was pressing a lot. Every time I got a good hit it was straight at guys. I guess it was a good move to change the lineup a little bit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-10

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 1-1, 4.21 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-2, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Frias made just his second start of the season (fourth appearance) and earned the victory, moving to 3-0 with a 2.13 ERA on the year. It was his first career start against the Brewers, as he is now 1-0 with a 6.55 ERA against Milwaukee. The Dodgers are hoping that Frias can become a mainstay in the rotation, with starters Brandon Beachy, Hyun-Jin Ryu, and Brandon McCarthy all on the disabled list.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez ended the series in Milwaukee still owning the highest batting average ever at Miller Park for hitters with at least 75 at-bats. Gonzalez now has a .404 (44-for-109) average at Miller Park, and has reached base safely in each of his last 10 games against the Brewers. In 28 career games at Park, Gonzalez has scored 28 runs, with 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 29 RBIs. He was on base in 11 of 19 plate appearances over the four-game series in Milwaukee.

--C Yasmani Grandal became the fifth player in Dodgers history to collect eight or more RBIs in one game. He was the first Dodger player to do so since James Loney collected nine RBIs on 9/28/06 in Colorado. Grandal is now on a five-game hitting streak, and is hitting .407 (11-for-27) lifetime at Miller Park. He surpassed the 100 career RBI mark Thursday, and now has 106.

--3B Alex Guerrero, April’s NL Rookie of the Month, hit his sixth homer of the season Thursday, tying the game 1-1 in the second inning. The young Dodger has enjoyed success in day games this season, as he is now batting .444 (8-for-18) in them, with four home runs and seven RBIs.

--RHP Joe Wieland was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, one day after taking a loss. On Wednesday night, Wieland allowed the first four batters to score on a pair of two-run home runs, putting the Dodgers behind 5-0 in the first inning. He did rebound to retire 11 of 13 batters and pitched into the fifth before allowing anything else in the game.

--OF Chris Heisey was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Heisey, 30, hit .246/.356/.607 with a team-high seven home runs and 16 runs scored in just 18 games for Oklahoma City.

--RF Yasiel Puig began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. He was the DH on Thursday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a pretty good day for him. It was good. He’s been swinging the bat well for a few days now. It seems like he’s kind of caught fire.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on C Yasmani Grandal, who became the fifth player in Dodgers history to collect eight or more RBIs in one game in a win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills on May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and is expected to be activated May 10.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey