Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Home cooking never tasted so good to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Left fielder Scott Van Slyke’s walk-off three-run home run lifted the Dodgers to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night, continuing the club’s good fortunes at Dodger Stadium.

It marked the fourth walk-off win of the season for the Dodgers, winners of their last four contests.

Los Angeles improved to 14-2 at home, the club’s best start at Dodger Stadiunm since 2009, when the Dodgers also opened 14-2.

“I don’t know, maybe people get better sleep at home,” Van Slyke joked after Monday’s win. “We’ve got good fans, they pack the house and they’re loud. We like playing here.”

Simple as that.

The Dodgers have won five straight at home. Their only two home losses were to the San Diego Padres in the second game of the season on April 7 and to the San Francisco Giants on April 28.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-10

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 4-1, 2.68 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 0-0, 1.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Scott Van Slyke hit a game-winning, three-run homer in the ninth inning Monday, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. Van Slyke’s homer, came off Marlins RHP Steve Cishek with one out. “I felt good, and (I am) seeing the ball well,” said Van Slyke, who went 3-for-4 with two runs. “I thought there was a good chance I could square something up.”

--RHP Zack Greinke allowed a run on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in seven innings against the Marlins. He didn’t factor into the decision, but he remained unbeaten in his last 15 starts. Greinke is 10-0 with a 1.94 ERA during that run.

--RF Yasiel Puig underwent an MRI exam Monday, but the results were not immediately available. Puig, who went on the 15-day disabled list April 26 due to a troublesome left hamstring, felt tightness in the hamstring while running out a grounder in the fifth inning of his second rehab game Friday night with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Puig left the game and returned to Los Angeles.

--RHP Kenley Jansen will pitch another rehab game Wednesday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Jansen, who gave up a hit and recorded a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, won’t initially close when he returns to the Dodgers. Jansen is scheduled to be activated Saturday, if all goes well. Manager Don Mattingly said the club would ease Jansen, who has been on the 15-day disabled list after foot injury, back into his role. “I think that makes the most sense for us and him,” Mattingly said.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger is expected to be officially recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Bolsinger struck out five and walked two in 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants on April 23. He did not factor into the decision during his only major league outing of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in four starts for Oklahoma City.

--OF Chris Heisey was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after Monday’s game, clearing a roster spot for Tuesday’s scheduled starter, RHP Mike Bolsinger. Heisey has one hit in five at-bats during three games for Los Angeles this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was a lot of action out there. A lot more than I‘m used to.” -- LF Scott Van Slyke, who threw out a runner at the plate in the seventh inning, then hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 win over the Marlins.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, but the results were not immediately available.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1, and he is on track to be activated May 16.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had Tommy John surgery April 30. Recovery time is estimated at 12-to-15 months.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez