Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Depth is helping the Los Angeles Dodgers withstand injuries to key players and continue their early run as one of the best clubs in baseball.

“Everybody has to sustain something. Everybody has injuries,” manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday before the Dodgers routed the Miami Marlins 11-1 for their fifth consecutive win. “We’re not going to be any different. Certain guys you lose you can maintain.”

The National League West-leading Dodgers are maintaining their strong play despite injuries to right fielder Yasiel Puig (hamstring), left fielder Carl Crawford (right oblique strain), closer Kenley Jansen (fifth metatarsal surgery) and starter Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder impingement), among others.

Mattingly said players such as left fielder Scott Van Slyke, who hit a walk-off, three-run homer to beat the Marlins on Monday night; right fielder Andre Ethier, who homered Tuesday night; and infielders Justin Turner and Alex Guerrero are stepping up to adequately fill voids.

“There are a lot of different things that are different about this club,” Mattingly said. “We’re a little more balanced.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-10

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-3, 3.67 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 3-0, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-5 with a solo home run as Los Angeles earned a season-high 21 hits in Tuesday’s blowout win. “We just got pitches to hit and we didn’t miss tonight,” said Kendrick, whose four hits were a season high.

--RF Andre Ethier homered and tied a career best with five hits Tuesday night. Ethier went 5-for-5 for his first five-hit performance since 2008, when he accomplished the feat against the Diamondbacks. Ethier leads active players with a .387 batting average in 57 games against the Marlins.

--OF Yasiel Puig was shut down from most baseball-related activities for the next few days as he attempts to recover from a strained left hamstring. An MRI exam, performed Monday, confirmed the injury, manager Don Mattingly said. Puig aggravated the hamstring Saturday while running the bases during a rehab appearance with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier Wednesday, had a solid outing against Miami. He allowed a run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. One of the five hits, though, was a mammoth home run by Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton in the first inning. It was Bolsinger’s second major league start this season, the other being a no-decision April 23 against the San Francisco Giants.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez stroked an RBI double in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with two runs, has hit safely in 15 of the 17 games at Dodger Stadium this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got some balls out over the middle. Andre (Ethier) had a great night, (Scott Van Slyke) had a great night. It just seemed like a lot of guys, with men on, got the job done, especially after the first couple of innings.” -- 2B Howie Kendrick, on the Dodgers’ 11-1 win over the Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1, and he is on track to be activated May 16.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28, but he was shut down from throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez