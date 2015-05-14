Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Kenley Jansen made what is expected to be his final rehab appearance with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday night, pitching a 1-2-3 inning, striking out two.

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to activate their closer from the disabled list Saturday.

However, Jansen won’t return immediately to his ninth-inning role. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that he will try to ease Jansen back into action with a couple of lower-stress appearances first.

Jansen has been rehabbing since undergoing left foot surgery in February.

“We want to bring him along from the standpoint of put him in an inning where it’s not bases loaded and totally give him no room for error,” Mattingly said. “We’ll try to give him an inning that’s hopefully somewhat comfortable from the standpoint of not having any room for error at all. We’ll try to give him a clean inning where it’s not a total pressure situation first time out. We’ll just mix him in and go from there.”

The Dodgers’ bullpen has pitched extremely well in Jansen’s absence, with inexperienced young relievers such as Yimi Garcia, Pedro Baez and Adam Liberatore emerging as stalwarts. Los Angeles’ offense is making save situations fairly rare, but three players have earned saves -- Joel Peralta (three), Chris Hatcher (two) and Garcia (one).

Mattingly said there is no question that Jansen will return to the closer role in short order.

”I think he’s comfortable with that,“ Mattingly said before the Dodgers’ 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. ”Kenley, in his words, said, ‘I haven’t pitched in a major league game in a long time.’ It’s going to make him more comfortable (to ease back in).

“He’s going to be the closer. There’s no question about that. It’s just a matter of him getting comfortable, making sure he’s comfortable first, then that’s the way it’ll be.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, season debut) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-1, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig is going to be out “awhile ... at least a couple weeks,” according to manager Don Mattingly. Puig aggravated his strained left hamstring Friday during a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--RHP Pedro Baez left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning after feeling discomfort in his right pectoral muscle. He is expected to undergo an MRI exam Thursday.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez saw his 11-game hitting streak end in Wednesday night’s 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. Gonzalez went 0-for-4, struck out once and stranded the potential tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth inning. During his streak, Gonzalez batted .364 (16-for-44) with two home runs, six doubles and 12 RBIs.

--RF Andre Ethier moved into eighth place in career walks among those Dodgers who played in Los Angeles. Ethier walked twice and scored a run while going 0-for-2 Wednesday. Ethier has 484 career walks, one more than former shortstop Bill Russell.

--SS Enrique Hernandez hit his first home run of the season Wednesday night. Hernandez propelled a 96 mph fastball from Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart into the left field stands for a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hernandez finished 2-for-3 for his third multi-hit game in five starts this season.

--CF Joc Pederson hit his 10th home run of the year, a solo drive into the right field bleachers in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday night. Pederson, who finished 1-for-4, now ranks third in the National League in homers. According to ESPN.com, Pederson is just the sixth rookie in the past 35 years to hit 10 home runs before his team’s 35th game of the season. Pederson’s 10th came in the Dodgers’ 33rd game.

--RHP Carlos Frias pitched six-plus innings, tying a career high, in his third start of the season Wednesday night. Frias induced nine groundouts and collected five strikeouts while allowing three runs, six hits, a walk and a wild pitch, yet he did not receive the decision. In 16 1/3 innings as a starter this season, Frias has permitted 16 hits, six earned runs and three walks while amassing 14 strikeouts.

--LHP Adam Liberatore received his first major league loss Wednesday night. Liberatore allowed the only two batters he faced to hit singles, and they scored the tying and winning runs in the Marlins’ 5-4 victory. Before Wednesday night’s game, Liberatore had retired 16 consecutive batters and 28 of 29 this year while allowing just one hit in 9 2/3 scoreless innings.

--LHP Brett Anderson hopes to extend his streak of consecutive scoreless innings Thursday night when he faces the Colorado Rockies. In his past two starts, Anderson has pitched 11 shutout innings, permitting just one walk and 11 hits while striking out five. The streak allowed Anderson to lower his ERA from 5.49 to 3.52.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you show it on the big screen and you see the ball bounce, you just know that it’s going to be overturned. When it’s not, it’s frustrating. It’s not worth talking about, but it did cost us a run.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on a video replay that upheld a catch by Miami Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton on 2B Howie Kendrick’s sinking line drive in the bottom of the fourth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral muscle discomfort) left the May 13 game. He is expected to undergo an MRI exam May 14.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1, and he made his final scheduled rehab appearance May 13. He is on track to be activated May 16.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28, but he was shut down from throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez