Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Pedro Baez was in the middle of a nine-pitch battle with Marlins leadoff hitter Dee Gordon during the eighth inning of Wednesday’s game when he felt something near his right armpit.

The Dodgers right-handed reliever continued pitching, but Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said he knew something was “funny” when Baez threw consecutive changeups to Gordon.

“I thought it was strange,” said Mattingly who was ejected earlier in the game and was watching in his office. “That’s really not his mix. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Pedro throw two straight changeups.”

After Gordon doubled to the wall in left-center field, catcher Yasmani Grandal went out to the mound, spoke with Baez and waved to the dugout for the trainer. Baez was pulled from the game and underwent an MRI exam Thursday morning that revealed a strained right pectoral muscle.

Baez was placed on the disabled list, and left-hander Daniel Coulombe was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Coulombe won’t be around for long. The Dodgers will activate Kenley Jansen from the DL either Friday or Saturday.

“The timing of an injury is never really good,” Mattingly said, “but the fact that Kenley’s ready makes it a little easier to swallow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-12

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 2-3, 3.73 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 1-2, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson amassed a season-best eight strikeouts while matching season lows with five hits and one walk allowed in 5 1/3 innings Thursday night. Anderson, who gave up two runs, also retired 12 of 14 batters between the second and sixth innings. At the plate, he hit a run-scoring double and walked in his two plate appearances. The hit was Anderson’s third of his major league career; all three hits are doubles.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez needs only two RBIs to reach 1,000 for his career. Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning Thursday night and finished 2-for-3 with two doubles. He also walked twice and struck out once. Gonzalez leads the major leagues with 17 doubles.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday for his second stint this season with the Dodgers. In nine relief appearances covering 11 1/3 innings at Triple-A, Coulombe conceded just two earned runs, amassed 16 strikeouts and recorded one save. The Dodgers also recalled Coulombe on May 4. He pitched one inning May 5 against the Brewers before being returned to the minors May 6.

--RHP Pedro Baez went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a strained right pectoral muscle, and there is no timetable for his return. Baez sustained the injury while pitching in the eighth inning Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins. Baez struck out three of the four batters he faced before giving up a double to 2B Dee Gordon.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will make his fifth attempt to earn his 100th career victory Friday night when he faces the Colorado Rockies. In his previous four starts, Kershaw allowed 12 earned runs and 23 hits over 26 innings for a 4.15 ERA. He already has conceded 24 runs and five home runs this year compared to 42 total runs and nine homers all of last year. Nevertheless, Kershaw has amassed 30 strikeouts while permitting only five walks in the four-start winless streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s weird. I wouldn’t expect to be a great on-base percentage guy, but who knows? It might be my thing.” -- LHP Brett Anderson, who hit a run-scoring double and walked in his two plate appearances Thursday night. Anderson now has a .333 on-base percentage, by far the best among the Dodgers’ pitchers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--RHP Kenley Jansen (left foot surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He played catch and ran April 10 and began doing “dry work” on the bullpen mound April 14 and threw off the mound for the first time April 18. He threw to hitters April 28. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 1, and he made his final scheduled rehab appearance May 13. He is on track to be activated May 15 or May 16.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28, but he was shut down from throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez