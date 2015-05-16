Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- It has been awhile since Zack Greinke took a loss.

Going into his start Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander is unbeaten in his past 15 starts, going 10-0 (the Dodgers have won 12 of the 15 games) with a 1.94 ERA since losing to the Milwaukee Brewers last August.

Greinke’s start this season is his best since his Cy Young Award season with the Kansas City Royals in 2009.

That year, Greinke was 5-1 with a remarkable 0.51 ERA through seven starts, holding opposing batters to a .184 average while striking out 59 and walking only eight in 53 innings.

Through his first seven starts this season, Greinke is 5-0 with a 1.52 ERA, while holding hitters to a .185 average while striking out 39 and walking 11 in 47 1/3 innings.

Greinke, 31, was asked to compare himself to that 25-year-old pitcher in 2009.

“That year was pretty good,” Greinke said. “I don’t really try to do as much as I used to. So if I‘m not having a good day, I can work through it where in the past I’d try to do even better.”

By that, Greinke meant he would try to throw harder or make his breaking pitches break even more. He is savvier now.

“I don’t always try to throw 95 (mph) on every pitch,” he said. “If I throw a slider 0-and-0, I don’t try to make it as nasty as possible. Even with two strikes, I don’t always try to do that either. In the past, I’d try to make every pitch my best pitch. That’s a difference.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-13

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 0-2, 9.56 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-0, 1.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw captured his 100th career victory in the Dodgers 6-4 win over the Rockies. Kershaw (2-2), who is the 10th Dodgers’ pitcher to accomplish the feat, is the second youngest pitcher to reach it next to Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. Kershaw struck out 10, walked three and was charged with three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings as the Dodgers (23-12) handed the Rockies (12-20) their 12th loss in 13 games. Kershaw left after throwing 110 pitches (69 strikes) and walking pinch-hitter Michael McHenry with two outs in the seventh. “It’s cool. I don’t know if it means a whole lot, but it’s something to celebrate, I guess,” Kershaw said. “Hopefully, I‘m just getting started.”

--RHP Kenley Jansen, who was activated Friday, made his season debut in the eighth, striking out four batters in the inning. RF Carlos Gonzalez, who led off the inning, reached on a passed ball by C Yasmani Grandal after fanning. Jansen promptly sat down C Nick Hundley, CF Drew Stubbs and 2B D.J. LeMahieu. “It’s a relief just to be back,” said Jansen, who has been working his way back since having foot surgery in February. “I felt really great by just coming back to help the team.”

--SS Jimmy Rollins homered and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Rollins also recorded his 900th career RBI. The four hits were a season high for Rollins, who raised his batting average to .198.

--2B Howie Kendrick extended his hitting streak to seven games. Kendrick had a 3-for-5 outing with a run. He also has hit in 10 straight games against the Rockies.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. The move was made to make room for RHP Kenley Jansen on the 25-man roster.

--RHP Brandon Beachy is scheduled to throw to hitters in live batting practice this weekend, most likely Saturday. It will be Beachy’s first time facing hitters since he had Tommy John surgery for a second time in March 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s cool. I don’t know if it means a whole lot, but it’s something to celebrate, I guess. Hopefully, I‘m just getting started.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who captured his 100th career victory in the Dodgers 6-4 win over the Rockies on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28, but he was shut down from throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Kenley Jansen

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez