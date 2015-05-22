Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The bad news is Hyun-Jin Ryu’s season is over before it even started.

The good news is, the Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander should be 100 percent healthy and ready to go again in spring training following shoulder surgery performed Thursday.

“It was a labral repair,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of Ryu’s ailing left shoulder. “Just talking with Stan (Conte, team head of medical services), he seemed pretty optimistic and upbeat about this being as good as it could possibly be.”

Ryu was shut down in mid-March, and he was never able to build the arm strength necessary to start even a minor league rehab assignment.

Ryu was reluctant to undergo surgery since there is more risk involved than with an elbow procedure, but rest wasn’t doing the trick.

“For someone who had to have surgery, it sounded like it was a really good result,” Mattingly said before the Dodgers’ 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

Ryu was on the disabled list twice last with shoulder-related problems, though he still made 26 starts and went 14-7 with a 3.38 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-16

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 1-7, 3.24 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zach Greinke, 5-1, 1.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw was touched for four runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two Thursday, his third duel against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner this season. Kershaw also allowed a solo home run to Bumgarner. “He’s the best pitcher in baseball,” Bumgarner said of Kershaw. “To be able to run into one is pretty special.”

--1B Adrian Gonzalez remains two RBIs short of 1,000 for his career after the series in San Francisco, in which the Dodgers failed to score in all three games. Gonzalez will be the 12th active player to reach the milestone.

--CF Joc Pederson brought a .378 average (7-for-19) against the Giants into Thursday’s game, and the leadoff hitter managed one hit while getting a rare start against tough LHP Madison Bumgarner. After striking out in the first, Pederson legged out a double to short center in the third. He struck out again in the fifth and popped out foul to first, representing the first and last batter Bumgarner faced in the seventh. Pederson capped a 1-for-5 day by bouncing into a 4-6-3 game-ending double play against Giants RHP Santiago Casilla.

--RHP Zack Greinke looks to bounce back Friday following his first loss in six decisions. Greinke allowed only one run on four hits over six innings Saturday but received no support during a 7-1 loss to Colorado. Greinke is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against the Padres this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You don’t think you’ll come here and not score a run for three games. I actually thought we had some good at-bats, especially early. We felt like we got a lot of guys out there and we made Madison (Bumgarner) work, but we weren’t able to get the hits to push across any runs.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers were shut out in all three games of their series at San Francisco, capped by a 4-0 defeat Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He began a throwing program by playing catch April 6. He threw off a mound again April 28, but he was shut down from throwing in mid-May. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez