Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Hyun-Jin Ryu believes he’ll bounce back just fine from shoulder surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter held a press conference before Friday’s game, one day after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his pitching shoulder.

Ryu is out for the season, but he expects to be ready when spring training rolls around next year.

“I’ll try my best,” the Korean left-hander said through an interpreter.

Ryu has been on the disabled list all season after experiencing inflammation in his shoulder during spring training. At one point, manager Don Mattingly believed Ryu would return after several strong bullpen sessions. But a recent MRI confirmed the Dodgers’ worst fears.

Ryu joins fellow starter Brandon McCarthy, who was lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 2-3, 6.75 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 2-0, 1.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke gave up a run on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Greinke, who has never lost to the Padres, threw 105 pitches (69 strikes), but did not factor into the decision. “Again, with Zack it’s a mix of pitches,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He’s got a lot of weapons. He’s got a lot of different pitches to different areas. We were aggressive against him. You can’t get behind him. So, we came out firing early in the count. We squared some balls up, some balls were hit hard to their defenders.” Greinke was pleased with the Padres’ approach. “They were just swinging a lot,” said Greinke, who remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against the Padres with a 5-0 mark and a 1.53 ERA. “Got a bunch of first-pitch outs. Not all great pitches. They got some hits, and some outs. I guess that’s how it is. I think it was just singles. Two singles on first pitches, and then maybe like five or six outs. I guess you’ll take that.”

--OF Andre Ethier drove in 3B Justin Turner, who led off the inning with a single and reached second on an error by Venable for a 1-0 Dodgers lead and briefly ended the club’s offensive woes. The 35 scoreless innings tied the Los Angeles mark set by the 1962 club, which went scoreless from Sept. 28-Oct. 2. The run was unearned. The Dodgers, who failed to score in a three-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants this week, hadn’t plated a run since a 1-0 decision Sunday over the Colorado Rockies.

--OF Carl Crawford is “doing more activities” and exercises, but continues to labor as he attempts to recover from a right oblique strain, manager Don Mattingly said. Crawford went on the 15-day disabled list on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--OF Yasiel Puig swung the bat this week, but felt some tightness in his strained left hamstring after performing a running drill. Puig could miss another four to six weeks since the Dodgers want to be careful with him after he re-aggravated the hamstring in April during a recent minor league rehab appearance at Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--SS Jimmy Rollins could be bumped down in the lineup if he struggles offensively, manager Don Mattingly said. Rollins entered Friday’s game against the Padres hitting .192 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 40 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to get a good pitch and put a good swing on it, I was just trying to help the team win a game.” -- Dodgers CF Joc Pederson, after his homer helped L.A. edge the Giants on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. The team hopes he will be back in May.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez