Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The losses of Brandon McCarthy (Tommy John surgery) and Hyun-Jin Ryu (labrum surgery) for the season have thinned the Dodgers’ stock of starting pitchers.

Given the team’s financial resources and the aggressiveness of president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman since taking over the team last fall, the expectation is that a trade for starting pitching is inevitable with speculation surrounding Johnny Cueto, Scott Kazmir and Cole Hamels as potential targets.

That storyline makes right-handers Mike Bolsinger and Carlos Frias mere placeholders, holding down the fourth and fifth spots in the starting rotation for now. For the most part, they have pitched well. Bolsinger, in particular, has been outstanding, allowing no more than one run in any of his four starts including a one-hit, eight-inning outing against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

”I just throw a baseball,“ Bolsinger said when asked if he was worried about being replaced in the rotation by a more high-profile acquisition. ”I’ll save the media stuff for my mom. She’ll tell me about it.

“It doesn’t bother me. I‘m just going to keep pitching, trying to put up ‘Ws’ for my team. Whatever happens happens.”

Frias struggled in his most recent start, tying an LA Dodgers’ franchise record for runs allowed by a starting pitcher (10) in a loss to the Padres. But Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said that did not wipe out the solid work Frias had done in four previous starts.

“No. We can’t make decisions based on one bad day,” he said. “That could happen to anybody.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 4-1, 3.91 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 2-3, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson continues to be a reliable starter so far. He gave up two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in seven innings Monday. Anderson also threw a wild pitch. Anderson’s back tightened a few innings before he exited, but he didn’t believe it was serious. Anderson has posted a 2.13 ERA in five starts in May.

--OF Andre Ethier says hitting is contagious. So is the lack of it. When the outfielder and the Dodgers stumbled through an outage offensively recently, each of their hitters tried to be the one to turn on the juice. “Really, we talked about it before the game. I think part of this offensive struggle was guys reaching a little too far, overextending themselves and trying to do too much for that one at-bat,” Ethier said. “Tie game, you want to go up there and get on-base, and not be overly aggressive and get something over the middle of the plate to swing at. That’s what I did. Put a good swing on it and it happened to jump out.” Ethier hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth, and PH Alex Guerrero and SS Jimmy Rollins also followed with long balls in the inning, rallying the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves Monday.

--INF Alex Guerrero remains a popular hitter among Dodgers fans and some members of the media. Many of the latter have wondered for weeks why Guerrero hasn’t received playing time despite hitting .309 with eight home runs, including a pinch-hit one Monday night against the Braves, and 20 RBIs in 81 at-bats. The answer has always been the same with manager Don Mattingly, who says Guerrero will get plenty of opportunities as the season goes on.

--3B Juan Uribe will remain a reserve until further notice, manager Don Mattingly said. Mattingly has started Justin Turner for the most part and penciled in INF Alex Guerrero ahead of Uribe for the past few weeks since both have provided more offensive punch than the 36-year-old Uribe. “I‘m trying to throw the best lineup out there,” Mattingly said. “I do think that if it continues on, there’s going to be a point where Juan is going to be a valuable part. I just don’t know when that’s going to happen. But right now, those (Turner and Guerrero) have been swinging the bat pretty well and playing solid for us.” The always-jovial Uribe, though, drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. Uribe is batting .247 with one home run and six RBIs (81 at-bats), while Turner is hitting .289 with five homers and 17 RBIs (83 at-bats). Guerrero, who homered Monday night, is hitting .309 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs (81 at-bats).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It snowballs when the offense struggles like it has the last couple of days. Because then you start reaching and start saying, ‘I’ve got to do it if he doesn‘t,’ so it just snowballs.” -- OF Andre Ethier, after Monday’s win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 23. He is scheduled to start a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City May 26. The plan is for him to DH three games while doing catching drills but not catching in the games. Grandal is on track to be activated from the seven-day concussion DL on May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice for a third time on May 27 then report to the Dodgers’ extended spring training camp in Arizona where he will pitch in simulated-game situations.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.” He is expected to move his rehab to the extended spring camp in Arizona the last week in May.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez