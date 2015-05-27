Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- One of the most popular players in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ clubhouse won’t be there anymore.

The Dodgers finalized a trade with the Atlanta Braves that will send veteran third baseman Juan Uribe and a minor league pitcher (expected to be right-hander Chris Withrow, currently rehabbing from Tommy John surgery last year and back surgery in December) to Atlanta in exchange for utility infielder Alberto Callaspo and three pitchers. Those three pitchers are expected to be left-handers Eric Stults and Ian Thomas and right-hander Juan Jaime.

The deal was still unofficial Tuesday night, pending approval from the commissioner’s office. But Uribe disappeared into the clubhouse after the National Anthem before Tuesday’s game and said his goodbyes to teammates as he left Dodger Stadium following an 8-0 victory over the Braves.

“I asked him if this meant I‘m not going to be able to charge room service to his room anymore. We kind of had a back-and-forth thing going,” Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez said. “He’s been great. Everybody here loves him. It’s going to be a loss in the clubhouse, for sure.”

While still a key element in the clubhouse, Uribe had become less so on the field. Justin Turner had become the primary third baseman with Alex Guerrero getting starts there as well. Uribe started just three of his last 16 games with the Dodgers.

”Everybody knows this is not my first team,“ Uribe said through an interpreter before the game. ”My first team was Colorado. I went from Colorado to Chicago and Chicago to San Francisco then here. You never know what happens. It’s a decision they have to make and I respect the decision.

“It’s not what I want. You have to take things as they come. That’s what it comes down to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 2-2, 3.83 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw exhibited the ace that captured the Cy Young and National League MVP on Tuesday against the Braves, striking out 10 in an 8-0 rout. Kershaw (3-3), who didn’t walk a batter, blanked the Braves on four hits in seven innings. The reigning National League MVP retired the first 12 hitters he faced before right fielder Nick Markakis led off the fifth with a single. Kershaw also drove in a run. Kershaw had struggled in several of his outings early on, but said he wasn’t concerned with criticism of his performances. ”I‘m just trying to win, trying to pitch,“ Kershaw said. ”People are going to have opinions, I guess. That’s great. I guess people have high expectations for me, too, which is great. But at the end of the day, I just care what my coaches and teammates think. “There’s stuff wrong, giving up runs,” Kershaw added. “But I think it’s not what’s wrong, it’s just minor tweaks here and there.”

--1B Adrian Gonzalez homered and topped 1,000 career RBIs, with a two-run shot off Braves RHP Julio Teheran. Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, smacked a 0-1 pitch from Teheran into the seats in left to become the 12th active player to reach the RBI milestone. His teammates forced him to the dugout steps to acknowledge the curtain call from the fans. “That was great. The fans here are always great, always supportive and always give a lot of energy,” said Gonzalez, who earned his 10th home run of the season. “It was pretty cool.” Gonzalez, though, expressed some sadness with the impending trade of popular teammate and 3B Juan Uribe to the Atlanta Braves. “He’s been great,” said Gonzalez, who joked about how he’ll have to deaal with not being able to charge room service meals to Uribe’s hotel room anymore when the team is on road trips. “Everybody loves him, and he’ll definitely be missed in the clubhouse for sure.”

--2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs for his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. Kendrick is batting .343 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers and 15 RBIs in 27 home games this year.

--C A.J. Ellis even got on the RBI train against the Braves. Ellis had an RBI double in the win for only his second RBI of the season. Ellis is hitting .133 in 45 at-bats.

--3B Juan Uribe is expected to be dealt by the club in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves by Wednesday morning. The deal, which would include Braves INF Alberto Callaspo, is apparently awaiting approval by the commissioner’s office. Neither played in Tuesday’s contest, and Callaspo was scratched less than 15 minutes before the first pitch. Uribe lined up with the Dodgers for the national anthem then headed down the dugout ramp and never returned. The 36-year-old veteran said Dodger manager Don Mattingly told him a deal was imminent. “I think maybe tonight or tomorrow,” said Uribe, as he headed to his car after the game. Asked what he would miss about the Dodgers, Uribe broke down in tears.

--C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) went 1-for-2 with a single, three walks and three runs scored as the DH for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He is scheduled to DH on Wednesday and Thursday then be activated from the seven-day concussion DL on Saturday.

--OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) is heading to the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona later this week to participate in simulated-game situations. He has been doing “more and more baseball-wise,” according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly but still feels “some level of tightness” when he tries running.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was great. The fans here are always great, always supportive and always give a lot of energy. It was pretty cool.” -- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who homered and topped 1,000 career RBIs with a two-run shot off Braves RHP Julio Teheran on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 26. The plan is for him to DH three games while doing catching drills but not catching in the games. Grandal is on track to be activated May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He is scheduled to throw live batting practice for a third time May 27, then report to the Dodgers’ extended spring training camp in Arizona, where he will pitch in simulated-game situations.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.” He is expected to move his rehab to the extended spring camp in Arizona the last week of May.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez