Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In the place where they have known nothing but frustration the last two Octobers, the Los Angeles Dodgers experienced more of it Friday night.

Their 3-0 loss to St. Louis featured two ejections within minutes of each other. Manager Don Mattingly was heaved by plate umpire Mike Winters in the top of the seventh, shortly after right fielder Andre Ethier looked at a third strike with two on and none out as Los Angeles frittered away their best scoring chance.

In the inning’s bottom, catcher A.J. Ellis was tossed for the first time in his major league career after reliever J.P. Howell walked third baseman Matt Carpenter.

The mild-mannered Ellis, who has reputations as one of the game’s top defensive catchers and one of its stand-up guys, said Winters told him his “presentation was poor” when he asked where Howell’s pitch missed.

“I said it doesn’t matter if the pitch comes through the zone,” Ellis said of how he caught the ball. “A lot of pitches didn’t go our way.”

The ejections may have just been frustration boiling over for a team which hasn’t scored a road run in 37 innings, dating back to May 10.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 3-2, 5.34 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 7-0, 1.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger did a nice job of working around trouble most of Friday night, but still absorbed his first loss in St. Louis. Bolsinger gave up seven hits and two runs in six innings, walking three and fanning three. He entered the game having allowed just one run in his last 18 2/3 innings, but with the offense stifled by John Lackey, Bolsinger’s efforts went for naught.

--RHP Carlos Frias takes the mound Saturday night for the middle game of Los Angeles’ weekend series in St. Louis. Frias absorbed a frightful pounding Sunday in an 11-3 loss to San Diego, giving up 10 runs off 12 hits and two walks in four-plus innings. It was the first time a Dodger starter allowed 10 runs in a game since Brad Penny was roughed up by the New York Mets on May 7, 2008. This will be Frias’ first career outing against the Cardinals.

--C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) served as the designated hitter for Triple-A Oklahoma City Thursday in a game at Salt Lake City, going 2-for-4 with three runs, a double and two walks. Grandal, who was 3-for-10 with five walks for the Dodgers during a three-game rehab stint, is expected to be activated from the seven-day concussion DL Saturday.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back) was available for Friday night’s game in St. Louis but didn’t start. Van Slyke has been a useful part on the Los Angeles bench this year, hitting .274 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 84 at-bats. He hasn’t played since Monday, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in a 6-3 win over Atlanta.

--3B Justin Turner stretched his hitting streak to six games with a second inning single, then added another hit in the seventh. Turner, who hadn’t collected a hit at Busch Stadium since Sept. 5, 2012, when he was a member of the New York Mets, is 7-for-20 in his hitting streak. That’s upped his season average to .298.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kept saying, ‘Your presentation’s poor.’ I told him it doesn’t matter if it comes through the zone. At that point, he wasn’t going to further debate balls and strikes with the Dodgers.” -- Dodgers C A.J. Ellis, after being tossed by umpire Mike Winters in a loss to St. Louis on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (sore back) did not play May 26-28 but was available May 28. He is day-to-day.

--C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 23. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 26. Grandal is on track to be activated May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.” He is expected to move his rehab to the extended spring camp in Arizona the last week of May.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey