Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offense continues to slump. And Dodgers manager Don Mattingly continues to preach patience.

“I‘m OK with what we’re doing. Our at-bats have been good,” he said before Sunday’s 11-3 loss to the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. “I‘m not really concerned about the offense. I‘m happy with the at-bats.”

He can’t be very happy with the results. Through their past eight games now, the Dodgers scored a total of nine runs. Their three runs Sunday are the most they scored in a game since May 15. Over the past eight games, they have hit a collective .190 (47 for 247) while going just 4-for-42 with runners in scoring position.

When this slump started, the Dodgers led the National League in home runs, on-base-plus-slugging and a number of other offensive statistics. The slump looks an awful lot like a course correction that will eventually land the Dodgers’ offense somewhere closer to the middle of the pack statistically.

”A team is going to score X amount of runs. Your offense is what it is,“ Mattingly said. ”If you go out hot, at some point the numbers are going to come back to where they pretty much always are. Over the course of the season we’ll see if we’re going to be a team that leads the league in homers or if we’re going to be able to score in different ways.

“But I think we’re pretty confident and happy with the approach we’re getting from the team and the way they’re going about their business. That part we’re okay with. We’ll see where our offense ends up shaking out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 0-0, 6.14 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-2, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Austin Barnes made his major league debut Sunday, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes took a called third strike in his first at-bat in the third inning against San Diego Padres RHP James Shields. But in the eighth, Barnes singled to left-center field against RHP Dale Thayer for his first major league hit. Barnes, who finished 1-for-3, hit safely in his final eight games at Oklahoma City before being recalled. He left the Pacific Coast League team with a .290 average, three home runs, 13 RBIs and a .390 on-base percentage after 29 games.

--3B Alex Guerrero hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run drive into the left-field stands in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 11-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. With runners in scoring position this season, Guerrero is batting .381 (8-for-21) with a home run and nine RBIs. Guerrero finished 1-for-4 and struck out twice. The Cuban also made his eighth start of the season at third base, compared to 11 in the outfield.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-4 and scored a run to raise his average to .201, his highest since April 22. Since May 12, Rollins has reached base in nine of 12 games. During that span, he is batting .295 (13-for-44) with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

--LF Enrique Hernandez made his first start at the position for the Dodgers on Sunday. Hernandez threw out San Diego Padres LF Abraham Almonte at the plate in the eighth inning, when Almonte tried to score from second base on 2B Cory Spangenberg’s single. In 12 games in the field this year, Hernandez has played once at second base, four games at shortstop and seven in the outfield. Second base is Hernandez’s natural position.

--RHP Carlos Frias experienced his shortest and worst outing as a starter this season. In four-plus innings, Frias gave up 10 runs on 12 hits -- including two home runs -- while throwing 69 pitches. The right-hander tied the team record for most runs allowed by a starter, which he shares with Brad Penny, Tom Candiotti, Chan Ho Park, Carlos Perez and Odalis Perez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We hadn’t seen this at all this year. It looked like he had trouble throwing strikes with the fastball. He’s gotten hit around before and gotten himself out of it. Today, he just didn’t recover.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Carlos Frias’ worst performance as a starter this season Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list May 23.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will be out until at least late May.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Paco Rodriguez

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Sergio Santos

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Juan Uribe

INF Justin Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez