Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

DENVER -- All that talk about what’s wrong with Clayton Kershaw is receding into the past.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ ace left-hander made his second consecutive strong start Monday, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings at Coors Field in an 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. He issued one walk and struck out seven.

That outing came after Kershaw held the Atlanta Braves scoreless for seven innings on May 26 while allowing four hits and no walks and striking out 10.

“The last two, especially, I felt happy coming out of the game.” Kershaw said. “That’s a new feeling for me (this season). I’ll try to build on that, for sure.”

Over the past two starts, Kershaw lowered his ERA from 4.32 to 3.73. He is 4-3 in 11 starts. In 72 1/3 innings, he has allowed 65 hits and 17 walks with 90 strikeouts. He took over the National League lead in the latter category, passing the San Diego Padres’ James Shields (88).

Kershaw pitched at least seven innings for the third straight game. He also went 3-for-4, the first three-hit game of his career, with a double, an RBI and a run.

Given the lofty expectations that surround Kershaw, a three-time winner of the National League Cy Young Award who also was the NL Most Valuable Player last year, every time he takes the mound, there is relief of sorts when he steps in the batter’s box.

“I think in a way it’s a little bit more fun,” Kershaw said, “because there’s not the pressure of needing to succeed. At times it’s not very much fun either when you keep striking out. I guess it’s almost like a free pass. There’s not a whole lot of pressure to succeed.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-20

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Dodgers (RHP Juan Nicasio, 1-1, 1.29 ERA; and RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.48 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 1-2, 6.51 ERA; and RHP David Hale, 1-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Yasiel Puig, out since April 26 with a left oblique strain, might begin a rehab assignment this week. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Puig ran “really well” Monday. “He felt good about it,” Mattingly said. “Close to 100 percent today in getting down the line. I think he’s supposed to take live (batting practice) again tomorrow. They haven’t told me a day he’s going out (on a rehab assignment) at this point, but I really feel it’s going to be some point this week.”

--LHP David Huff had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, and he began his second stint of the season with the Dodgers. Huff relieved LHP Clayton Kershaw in the eighth and gave up four hits and two runs in his lone inning. Huff made a spot start April 14 against the Mariners and allowed seven hits and four runs in four innings with one walk and two strikeouts in a game the Dodgers won 6-5. Huff was 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in six games, two starts, for Oklahoma City.

--OF Carl Crawford, out since April 28 due to a right oblique strain, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. He is eligible be activated June 27, but that likely won’t happen. Manager Don Mattingly said, “He’s getting better, but he hasn’t started swinging or doing any baseball (activities). It’s been over a month.”

--RHP Matt West was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. The Dodgers recalled West on Sunday when they placed LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) on the 15-day disabled list. West did not appear in the Dodgers’ game Sunday. The Dodgers purchased West’s contract from the Blue Jays on May 4.

--CF Joc Pederson hit nine home runs in May, tying James Loney (September 2007) for the most homers by a Dodger rookie in a calendar month. According to STATS LLC, Pederson is just the seventh player in major league history and third National Leaguer with 13 or more home runs by the end of May in his rookie season. The others are Mark McGwire, 19 homers with the A’s in 1987; Albert Pujols, 16 with the Cardinals in 2001; Wally Joyner, 16 with the Angels in 1986; Jose Abreu, 15 with the White Sox in 2014; Jose Canseco, 15 with the A’s in 1986; and Orlando Cepeda, 13 with the Giants in 1958. Pederson hit his 14th homer of the season Monday.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a walk. It was his second four-hit game this season and the first time this year he has reached base five times in a game. Against the Rockies this year, Gonzalez is 15-for-34 (.441) with nine doubles and 12 RBIs. In three games at Coors Field this season, Gonzalez is 8-for-11 (.727) with five doubles and five RBIs.

--RHP P.J. Walters was acquired by Washington from the Dodgers for cash considerations on Monday, the Nationals announced. He will report to Triple-A Syracuse. Walters last pitched in the majors in 2013 with the Twins, and he went 2-5 with a 5.95 ERA in eight starts. He last pitched Saturday for Double-A Tulsa and gave up nine hits and three runs in five innings. Walters pitched in four games earlier this year for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

--LHP Ian Thomas will be added to the roster as the 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader at Colorado. Thomas was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Braves last week. In 10 minor league relief appearances this year, he is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched in five games for Atlanta earlier this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and no decisions.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Feels good to pitch OK here, too. It’s always a little bit of an extra challenge to pitch here. To come out of it, get a win, keep our team in it long enough for us to score some runs like that, it’s just a good game all around.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who threw seven innings of two-run ball Monday in the Dodgers’ 11-4 win over the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He likely will begin a new rehab assignment in early June.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP David Huff

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

Austin Barnes

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Scott Van Slyke

OF Enrique Hernandez