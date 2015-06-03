Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Joc Pederson continued his power surge Tuesday at Coors field.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rookie center fielder went 3-for-8 in Tuesday’s doubleheader. He hit a homer and drove in two runs as the Dodgers lost the first game 6-3, and he tripled and homered while driving in two runs in Los Angeles’ 9-8 win in the second game.

“I think we are just seeing the beginning of Joc,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after the second game. “He has a chance to become a really, really good player.”

Pederson, who bats leadoff for the Dodgers, is hitting .260 (46-for-177) in 52 games with eight doubles, one triple, 16 home runs and 31 RBIs. He leads the team in both walks (34) and strikeouts (63) and has a .383 on-base percentage and a .588 slugging percentage.

Pederson has homered in four consecutive games, the second time this season he has done that. The other was April 27-May 2. His triple in the second game was the first of Pederson’s career, and he finished the day with 11 total bases.

“We knew the talent was there,” Mattingly said, “the swing was there and how the ball came off the bat and really from how you can count on his work ethic and the way he played and the way he went about his business that he was going to continue to learn and get better. (With) just the consistency of the at-bats, the best is yet to come.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 3-1, 1.15 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 2-0, 2.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Alex Guerrero hit a two-out, ninth-inning grand slam to erase a three-run deficit and lift Los Angeles to a 9-8 win over Colorado on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader. It was Guerrero’s 10th homer of the season, his fourth in his past eight games.

--RHP Zack Greinke allowed a season-high five earned runs and a season-high 10 hits in six innings in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Colorado. He allowed one run in each of his previous five starts, but Tuesday he gave up more than one run for the third time in 11 starts this season and the first time since April 29 against the Giants, when he yielded three runs. Greinke also gave up three runs to the Rockies on April 18 at Dodger Stadium.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. He has been limited for about a week after getting injured sliding. Manager Don Mattingly said, “The back issues he was having last week we thought were taken care of and gone. But the game in St. Louis he played (Saturday), the third at-bat wasn’t good. (He has) mid-back inflammation on the left side. He’s been able to play defense. He’s been able to throw. He’s able to run. He actually took (batting practice) that day and looked OK, but there’s a little spot (in his back) where he can’t get extension.” Mattingly said rest appears to be the remedy for Van Slyke, who has undergone tests including an MRI that didn’t reveal anything structurally wrong.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to be the 26th man on the roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader and ended up taking the loss in his Dodgers debut during the afternoon game. He gave up five hits and four runs in three innings. The Dodgers acquired Thomas from Atlanta last week as part of the six-player trade that sent INF Juan Uribe to the Braves. Thomas was 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 21 career appearances in the majors with the Braves in 2014-15, including 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances this year. In 10 minor league relief appearances this year with Oklahoma City and the Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi affiliates, Thomas was a combined 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA, two walks and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings and a .200 opponents’ batting average.

--LHP Josh Ravin, 27, was added to the roster after the first game when the Dodgers selected his contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ravin struck out Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu, the only batter he faced, to end the eighth and wound up the winning pitcher in his major league debut when the Dodgers beat the Rockies 9-8 on Alex Guerrero’s grand slam in the ninth. “I‘m trying to make sense of everything,” said Ravin, who went 2-0 with four saves and a 2.25 ERA in 14 games with Oklahoma City. “It’s been a long time building up, so it’s a pretty cool feeling. I didn’t sleep much last night. It’s still setting in.”

--LHP David Huff was designated for assignment after the first game to make room on the 25- and 40-man rosters for RHP Josh Ravin. The Dodgers selected Huff’s contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He pitched one inning that night and gave up four hits and two runs in Los Angeles’ 11-4 win over Colorado. In the first game Tuesday, Huff pitched a scoreless eighth in the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

--C Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Daniel Coulombe. Barnes caught the first game Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and one run scored. Barnes began the season at Oklahoma City before the Dodgers recalled him May 23. In five games with Los Angeles, Barnes went 1-for-5.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to give the Dodgers an extra bullpen arm. He allowed one run in one inning during his lone appearance for the Dodgers earlier this season. Coulombe, 25, had no decisions, one save and a 1.15 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Oklahoma City.

--OF Chris Heisey was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Dodgers placed OF Scott Van Slyke on the disabled list. Heisey started both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader and went a combined 2-for-8, leaving him with a .176 average in the majors this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s so many hits here because the field’s so big and there’s so much ground to cover. So it’s easy to get guys out there (on the bases), and once you get guys out there, stuff just happens.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after the Dodgers rallied for a 9-8 win over the Rockies in the nightcap of a Coors Field doubleheader Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He likely will begin a new rehab assignment in early June.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey