Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Joc Pederson is on a power surge unlike any produced by a rookie in Dodgers history.

The Los Angeles center fielder homered in a fifth consecutive game Wednesday, the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.

Pederson hit his 17th home run of the year in the eighth inning, giving the Dodgers a 6-4 lead that vanished when the Colorado Rockies rallied for three runs in the ninth and a walk-off 7-6 win.

Pederson joined Seattle’s Nelson Cruz as the only players to hit home runs in five consecutive games this season.

The 23-year-old rookie is third Dodger in franchise history to homer in five games in a row in a single season. He joins Hall of Famer Roy Campanella (1950), Shawn Green (2001) and Matt Kemp (2010).

He went 2-for-3 with three runs Wednesday, reaching base in four of five plate appearances, as he walked and was hit with a pitch. Pederson finished the four-game series with the Rockies 6-for-17 with a triple, four homers and eight RBIs.

Overall this season, Pederson is hitting .267 with eight doubles, one triple, 32 RBIs and 34 runs. He has 35 walks and 64 strikeouts. Pederson has a .393 on-base percentage and a .606 slugging percentage. He is tied for second in the National League in homers. He ranks fourth in slugging percentage and ninth in on-base percentage.

Prior to Pederson, the last Dodger rookie to homer in four consecutive games was Bill Sudakis on Aug. 15-19, 1969.

Pederson, who also homered in four straight games this season from April 27-May 1, is just the second rookie in the modern era to post multiple four-game homer streaks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He joins Minnesota’s Jimmie Hall, who accomplished the feat in 1963.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 7-1, 2.27 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-2, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kenley Jansen wasn’t called upon in a save situation in the ninth inning Wednesday, and it was unclear why. Four Dodgers relievers wound up allowing three runs in the ninth, allowing the Rockies to rally for a 7-6 win. Jansen saved Tuesday night’s game while throwing 16 pitches in a scoreless ninth. He had not pitched in seven days before Tuesday. Jansen declined to comment after the game, and manager Don Mattingly merely said Jansen was unavailable without elaborating.

--RF Yasiel Puig (left hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with high Class A Rancho Cucamonga at Lancaster. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig has been running well without needing additional rest at the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz. “He’s doing outfield drills and more running than in a game,” Mattingly said. This will be Puig’s second attempt at a rehab assignment. The first one lasted two games and ended May 8 when Puig reinjured his hamstring running out a ground ball. Puig, who has played 11 games for the Dodgers this season and has two homers and four RBIs, hurt his hamstring April 13 and tried to play through it before being placed on the disabled list April 26.

--OF Alex Guerrero, whose grand slam on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth gave Los Angeles a 9-8 win Tuesday night over the Rockies, hit the first grand slam in franchise history when the Dodgers were trailing by exactly three runs in the ninth inning or later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The last major-leaguer to hit a ninth-inning grand slam with his team down three runs with two strikes was Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles on May 17, 1996, against Seattle. Elias’ research determined that Guerrero hit the sixth go-ahead grand slam by a Dodger with two outs in the ninth inning or later since the club moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and the first since Nomar Garciaparra on Sept. 24, 2006.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez’s double in the ninth inning was his 20th of the season, and 10 have come against the Rockies. The Rockies and Dodgers don’t play again until Sept. 16 in Los Angeles. In 12 games against Colorado this season, Gonzalez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday, is 18-for-46 (.391) with 10 doubles, one homer and 15 RBIs. He leads all active players with 160 hits and 117 RBIs against the Rockies and is tied for second with Adrian Beltre with 26 home runs, trailing only Matt Kemp (30).

--RHP Mike Bolsinger gave up six hits and four runs in five innings Wednesday at Colorado. He allowed four runs total in his five previous starts. He failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the first time this season. Bolsinger, who is 3-1, saw his ERA rise from 1.15 to 1.98.

--LHP Ian Thomas, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to be the 26th man on the roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader, was optioned back to the minors Wednesday. He ended up taking the loss in his Dodgers debut during the Tuesday afternoon game. He gave up five hits and four runs in three innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just wasn’t available tonight. I‘m not talking. I don’t know who wants to talk about it, but I‘m not the one talking about it.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Kenley Jansen, who didn’t pitch in the ninth inning Wednesday with the Dodgers nursing a two-run lead. Four Los Angeles relievers combined to allow three runs, and the Rockies walked off with a 7-6 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He will begin a new rehab assignment with high Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 4.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey