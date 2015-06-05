Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- High blood pressure prevented Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen from pitching Wednesday in Los Angeles’ loss against the Colorado Rockies, who rallied from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning for a 7-6 victory.

Jansen and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly confirmed the diagnosis after refusing to detail Jansen’s status with reporters after Wednesday’s loss, creating an air of mystery concerning on the condition of the hard-throwing right-hander. Jansen, though, was cleared to pitch and available Thursday night for the opener of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Jansen met with team physicians and a cardiologist earlier Thursday. He passed a battery of tests and was immediately cleared to return action after being treated, he said.

Doctors told Jansen the high elevation in Denver triggered the problem. The 27-year-old native of Curacao said he began feeling fatigue Wednesday morning. He also experienced anxiety since he underwent a procedure in 2012 to help correct an irregular heartbeat, and he believed he might have been having another episode.

“In the beginning, you feel like all of that stuff with me that happened, now (I‘m thinking) ‘Here we go again,'” Jansen said. “You see how the ninth (inning) was going. You feel like you let your teammates down. It was a frustrating moment. I just didn’t want to talk about.”

Mattingly was clearly relieved the problem wasn’t more serious.

“It’s just a good feeling that he’s OK, No. 1,” Mattingly said. “Obviously, he was feeling bad last night because he couldn’t pitch in that game. The fact that he’s back and ready to go is a good feeling for us.”

The good vibes also carried over to Dodger fans, who were given a Kenley Jansen bobblehead as a giveaway at Thursday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-23

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 5-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-3, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Yasiel Puig began a rehab stint at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night. Puig went 2-for-4 with a double and run at Lancaster. Puig played right field for seven innings. It was his first action since he re-aggravated a hamstring injury on May 8.

--RHP Carlos Frias allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks (one intentionally) in 6 2/3 innings for the Dodgers in Thursday’s 7-1 setback to the Cardinals. Frias (4-3) gave up a run on five hits in Saturday’s win over the Cardinals. “He probably showed a lot of heart hanging in there. He could have let that thing get away,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He continued to battle.”

--CF Joc Pederson, who went 1-for-4 with a double, had his streak of home runs in five consecutive games end. However, Pederson’s feat is a club record for a rookie and ties a franchise high. Matt Kemp (2010), Shawn Green (2001) and Roy Campanella (1950) are the other Dodgers go deep in five straight. The last player in the majors to homer in six consecutive games was Baltimore’s Chris Davis from Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2012. Pederson became the first rookie in the majors to hit homers in five consecutive games since Baltimore’s Caleb Joseph did so Aug. 2-9, 2014.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez remains one of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball’s most consistent hitters, going 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday’s loss. Gonzalez, who is hitting .337, leads the majors with 21 doubles this season.

--2B Howie Kendrick didn’t play because of a sore knee. He was injured sliding into third during Wednesday’s loss to the Rockies. Enrique Hernandez started in his place.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (sore knee) did not play June 4. He is day-to-day.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He began a new rehab assignment with high Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 4.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey