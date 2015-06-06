Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig could rejoin the club before the end of the weekend.

Puig homered and went 1-for-3 in his second rehab game for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga against Lancaster on Friday night. Puig, who has been plagued with a strained hamstring, played six innings in right.

His performance Friday came on the heels of a 2-for-4 outing with a double Thursday night in his first rehab stint since the Dodgers shut him down in early May. Puig played seven innings in right.

Manager Don Mattingly refused to say when Puig would return, but didn’t deny there is a chance Puig might be in uniform before the Dodgers wrap up their four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

“Obviously, anything is possible, but we’re just trying to get through the day,” Mattingly said. “His workouts have went really well. Even before the game, he’s run at pace, and the things he’s been able to do are very encouraging.”

Puig went on the disabled list April 25 with a strained left hamstring. Initially, he began a rehab assignment with Rancho Cucamonga on May 8, but was shut down after tweaking the hamstring.

Puig, who has played in only 11 games, was batting .385 with two home runs and four RBIs in 43 at- bats. He hasn’t played since April 24.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-24

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-2, 2.70 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 4-3, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson (2-4) had another solid outing against the Cardinals, but suffered defeat again. Anderson allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Anderson was the losing pitcher in the matchup Sunday, when he also gave up two runs. ”He pitched really (well),“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”It’s unfortunate that he ends up with (a loss).

--2B Howie Kendrick sat out his second straight game with a sore knee. Kendrick hurt himself sliding into third base in Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. Although he missed Thursday’s contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, Kendrick said he felt better Friday after receiving ice treatment for the past day. Kendrick, though, wasn’t sure when he would return to the lineup. “For right now, I‘m just trying to get it better,” said Kendrick. “The less I do right now, the better.” Manager Don Mattingly said the club would take a cautious approach with Kendrick. Kendrick is batting .285. with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 200 at-bats.

--OF Scott Schebler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schebler, 24, made his major league debut in left field and went 1-for-3, earning his first big-league hit. Schebler has a .274 career batting average with 80 home runs and 305 RBIs in 521 games in six minor league seasons. With Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, he played all three OF positions and batted .216 with six homers and 15 RBI in 49 games.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Coulombe pitched 2 1/3 innings in Thursday’s loss to St. Louis. Coulombe has allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings in two games over three stints with the Dodgers this year.

--RHP Pedro Baez threw off the mound Friday for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list May 14 with a right pectoral strain. The session went well and Baez emerged from it pain-free, manager Don Mattingly said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched really (well). It’s unfortunate that he ends up with (a loss).” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Brett Anderson after a loss to the Cardinals on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (sore knee) did not play June 4-5. He is day-to-day.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.”

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--RF Yasiel Puig (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. He ran in the outfield May 3, and took part in running drills May 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on May 7 and left his second rehab game May 8 with hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI exam May 11, and he was shut down from almost all baseball activities for a few days. He began a new rehab assignment with high Rancho Cucamonga on June 4.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Alex Guerrero

CF Joc Pederson

RF Andre Ethier

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey

OF Scott Schebler