Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

LOS ANGELES -- Rookie Joc Pederson has settled into the leadoff role and Dodgers manager Don Mattingly sees no reason to change that.

Yasiel Puig returned from the disabled list on Saturday, giving Mattingly another possible option at the top of the order. But Puig batted third and second in his first two games back and Mattingly said he has no plans to move Pederson out of the leadoff spot.

“Not really at this point,” Mattingly said. “There could come a time when we say this guy’s a middle of the order guy. Right now, we’re comfortable with him at the top. He seems to be doing well there.”

The Dodgers started the season with Pederson in the bottom third of the lineup, trying to lessen the pressure on their young budding star. Injuries to Puig and Carl Crawford and Jimmy Rollins’ poor offensive performance prompted Mattingly to move Pederson to the top.

Pederson’s batting average and on-base percentage have declined slightly since the move -- but only slightly. Going into Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, Pederson had batted .250 with a .354 on-base percentage in 35 starts as the leadoff hitter. But he has hit an eye-popping 14 home runs in those starts.

“I just don’t think it’s that big a deal, honestly,” Mattingly said of the leadoff role. “Once he made the adjustment and was doing well in the 8 hole it was just a matter of him not putting too much pressure on himself -- because it’s just hitting. I know we make a big deal of it but it’s really the same thing.”

RECORD: 32-25

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-2, 5.09 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 3-1, 1.98 ERA)

--3B Justin Turner drove in both run during the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night. Turner lined a double into left-center field to bring RF Yasiel Puig home in the first inning, then lined a single to left to score P Zack Greinke. Turner, who finished 2-for-4, has now hit in 13 of his past 16 games.

--2B Howie Kendrick made his first appearance since Wednesday night, when he sprained in right knee in Denver against the Colorado Rockies. Kendrick entered Sunday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a double switch when RHP Zack Greinke was relieved. Kendrick struck out in his only plate appearance.

--LF Andre Ethier was involved in two pivotal defensive plays Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Dodgers holding a 2-1 lead, Either was thrown out at the plate to end the sixth inning while trying to score on SS Jimmy Rollins’ single. Then in the eighth, Ethier lunged into the stand behind the left-field line to catch RF Jason Heyward’s fly with the webbing of his glove. At the plate, Ethier struck out three times and walked once. The 10-year veteran has struck out six times while going 0-for-7 in his past two games.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in his second game since returning from the disabled list. Puig singled and scored in the first inning before adding another single in the third. The Cuban outfielder, who missed 38 games because of an injured left hamstring, is 3-for-7 with a double, an RBI, two runs and three strikeouts since returning Saturday night.

--RHP Zack Greinke had one of his best outings of the season despite not getting a decision Sunday night. Greinke amassed eight strikeouts, one less than his season high, while conceding just one walk, one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. At the plate, Greinke went 2-for-2 and scored a run. The right-hander compiled 11 quality starts in 12 appearances this season, and has conceded no more than one run in six of his last seven starts since May 5.

--RHP Brandon League made his first appearance of the season in a rehabilitation start Sunday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. League allowed an unearned run on one hit in the first inning against Single-A Lancaster and took the loss in a 17-2 defeat. The reliever has been on the 60-day disabled list since April 26 because of an impingement in his right shoulder.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger hopes to return to his early dominance Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After permitting just two earned runs, six walks and 14 hits in his first four starts, Bolsinger has surrendered six runs, six walks and 13 hits in his past two appearances covering 11 innings. The right-hander experienced his worst outing of the season Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies, when he allowed a season-worst four runs on six hits -- including one home run -- tied a season high with three walks and added three strikeouts in his five innings. Bolsinger did not receive the loss in the Dodgers’ 7-6 defeat.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re kind of scuffling, right now. At the same time, we’re still in first place. Everybody goes through a little rough patch. I‘m just glad it’s happening right now instead of late in the season.” -- Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal on his team’s recent troubles

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Howie Kendrick (sore knee) did not play June 4-6, but came on in a seventh-inning double switch June 7. He is day-to-day.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He was cleared to start a throwing program as of June 7.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2 in what manager Don Mattingly called “a baby step for us.” He started a minor league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey