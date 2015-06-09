Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- It shouldn’t come as any surprise Walker Buehler is a Ferris Buehler fan.

“I do actually like the movie. I’ve seen it a bunch of times, probably 10 times,” Buehler said.

Buehler is now a big fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club took him with the 24th pick overall in the Major League Baseball draft Monday.

Los Angeles also took another pitcher in the first round, grabbing the University of Louisville’s Kyle Funkhouser with the 35th selection. That pick comes as compensation from the Boston Red Sox signing former Dodger shortstop Hanley Ramirez.

Billy Gasparino, the Dodgers director of scouting, believed the franchise was fortunate the two pitchers fell into their laps late in the first round. Gasparino believed both would be gone by the time they made a pick.

“We thought it was a long shot for both of them to get there,” Gasparino said.

Buehler said he patterns his game on Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke.

“Similar body type, similar pitcher,” Buehler said. “I guess that’s kind of been my guy that I look up to.”

The 6-2, 170-pound Walker has a 4-2 record with a 2.97 ERA in 14 starts this season with Vanderbilt, which advanced to the College World Series on Monday with a win over Illinois.

Funkhouser, a 6-2, 218-pounder, was 8-5 with a 3.20 ERA with Louisville, which fell to Cal State Fullerton for College World Series bid Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 0-1, 0.82 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-3, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-1), who the Dodgers obtained from the Diamondbacks during the offseason for cash, struck out eight, walked two and allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings as the Dodgers (33-25) defeated Arizona for the 11th time in the past 13 meetings, including the last five, at Dodger Stadium. “I remember from last year from playing with them that all their guys swung on first pitch,” said Bolsinger, who tied a career high in strikeouts. “So, it was good to have that control going on pitches.” Bolsinger, who took a line drive by off his left leg by right fielder Yasmany Tomas in the second inning, but continued, said he didn’t have any extra drive facing his former mates. “I didn’t really think about it,” said Bolsinger, who was the best man at Arizona right-hand pitcher Chase Anderson’s wedding two years ago. “Before the game, I went over to say hi to a bunch of the guys. It’s all fun.”

--RF Yasiel Puig got the day off. Manager Don Mattingly said he didn’t want to push Puig, who returned Saturday after missing 39 games with a strained left hamstring. Puig went 2-for-4 in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He is batting .300 with two home runs and five RBIs in 13 games.

--2B Howie Kendrick returned with a bang after missing four straight starts with a sore knee. Kendrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Kendrick has reached base in all seven games against Arizona this season.

--3B Justin Turner left the game in the fourth inning with a left knee contusion. He fouled a ball off his left knee in the third. “It’s a little sore,” Turner said after the game. “The X-rays came back negative, so that’s good news.”

--OF Andre Ethier, who got the starting nod in RF because manager Don Mattingly wanted to rest Yasiel Puig, went 2-for-4 and drove in a season-high four RBIs. Ethier blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning for his eighth of the season. It’s his 153rd career home run, pulling him within one of the Los Angeles Dodgers record of Willie Davis for ninth overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We go out there with ambition to win, ambition to be successful on both sides of the ball. Fortunately, I’ve been around long enough that I don’t panic. It isn’t always about how many hits you get, but the number of hits you get when it counts. Tonight, it was one of those situations I got one hit, but it was a big one.” -- SS Jimmy Rollins, who hit a three-run homer in Monday’s big win over the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He was cleared to start a throwing program as of June 7.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey