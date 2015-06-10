Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- A slew of injuries have hurt the Los Angeles Dodgers early, but some of those players could be headed back to the lineup soon.

Outfielder Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation), relievers Brandon League (right shoulder impingement), Joel Peralta (right shoulder soreness) and Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) and right-hander Brandon Beachy (right elbow) are all getting close, manager Don Mattingly said.

“We have quite a few guys out right now,” manager Don Mattingly said.

Mattingly wasn’t sure when Van Slyke would head out for a rehab game, but said League is scheduled to make one with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and Peralta is slated for the same Tuesday. Beachy is expected to throw a live simulated game in Arizona on Thursday.

Baez hasn’t been scheduled for a rehab assignment, but Mattingly said he’s throwing and also could be ready to return within the next few weeks.

Even Carl Crawford, who is on the 60-day disabled list with a right oblique strain and isn’t expected to return until late June or early July, has started running after practically little activity the past few weeks.

“He’s doing better,” Mattingly said. “I think he feels like he’s gotten over the hump where he’s doing more and more stuff. He’ll be doing a lot more now unless he has some kind of setback.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-25

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 4-3, 4.88 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-4, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Howie Kendrick couldn’t tell you why he’s had so much success against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Just trying to work the counts and having some luck here and there and putting in the work and trying to get on base to help win games. I can’t tell you I‘m doing anything different that I would any other series. I just happen to get on base against them.” Kendrick homered and drove in the go-ahead runs, guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 decision over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Kendrick went 2-for-4 with all three RBIs as the Dodgers (34-25) beat the Diamondbacks for the sixth consecutive time and the 12th in 14 games. Kendrick has reached base in all eight of the meetings with Arizona this season. He went 3-for-4 with a run driven in Monday’s 9-3 rout of the Diamondbacks. However, Tuesday’s win was sweeter since he delivered with a clutch at-bat.

--RHP Carlos Frias, who defeated the Diamondbacks the last time he faced them on May 1, allowed a run on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. He also threw two wild pitches, one of which led to a run, but did not figure into the decision. “I think he did a really good job today,” Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal said of Frias. “I‘m really pleased with what he did. He was throwing his change-up. He threw it a lot more. We used on a lot of lefties. It seemed like the lefties were looking for the fastball down away. We just started throwing backdoor sliders and change-ups. It seemed like the longer he went on, the more comfortable he got.”

--CF Joc Pederson got the day off since manager Don Mattingly believed he was “worn down.” Pederson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday night’s 9-3 romp over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--LHP Adam Liberatore (2-1) struck out the only batter he faced after relieving RHP Carlos Frias in the seventh. Liberatore had allowed runs in his last three appearances before stiffing the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

--3B Justin Turner received treatment for his sore left knee, but did not play. Turner fouled a ball off of his knee in Monday’s game. He left the contest in the fourth inning. The Dodgers list him as day-to-day. Alberto Callaspo started at third base Tuesday.

--SS Jimmy Rollins hit a three-run homer in Monday’s win, but the 36-year-old has struggled for much of the season. Rollins, who didn’t start Tuesday, but came on as a pinch-hitter late in the contest, is batting .207 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Despite his struggles, manager Don Mattingly isn’t worried. “He’s going to find his level, and on the other side of that he’s been solid (defensively),” Mattingly said. “You don’t see any changes in his attitude, his defense has been good, all the leadership stuff is right where it should be. He’s not letting the past affect his attitude or emotions on a daily basis at all.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome anytime you can help your team win games and come out of big situations. I think any guy in this locker room would want to be in that moment. To be able to come through and give us a victory at that time feels great.” -- Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick, who drove in the go-ahead run in a win vs. Arizona on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He was cleared to start a throwing program as of June 7.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

A.J. Ellis

Yasmani Grandal

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey