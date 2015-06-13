Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be fast-tracking Hector Olivera toward the major league roster.

The 30-year-old Olivera was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday after just six games with Double-A Tulsa, where he was 7-for-22 (.318) with a homer and six RBIs in four starts at third base and two starts at second base.

The Dodgers signed Olivera to a six-year, $62.5 million contract earlier this year. There is speculation that he will be the Dodgers third baseman by the All-Star break.

The Dodgers have used four third basemen in the season’s first 60 games -- Juan Uribe, Justin Turner, Alex Guerrero and Alberto Callaspo.

The Dodgers traded Uribe to Atlanta on May 27 in a deal that brought Callaspo to the Dodgers. Turner has made the most starts at third base (25) and is hitting .310 with five homers and 23 RBIs.

In another move involving infielders Friday, the Dodgers acquired Ronald Torreyes, 22, from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations and assigned him to Tulsa. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers designated infielder Darwin Barney for assignment.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-25

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-1, 1.92 ERA) at Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 3-5, 6.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Hector Olivera, the 30-year-old Cuban who signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract with the Dodgers earlier this year, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday after only six games at Double-A Tulsa. Olivera was 7-for-22 (.318) at Tulsa with one homer and six RBIs. He started four games at third and two at second.

--INF Ronald Torreyes, 22, was acquired by the Dodgers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for cash considerations and assigned him to Double-A Tulsa. In the corresponding move, the Dodgers designated INF Darwin Barney for assignment.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez, a former Padre, is hitting .432 (16-for-37) with three doubles, six homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games against the Padres this season. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games against the Padres, batting .391 (25-for-64) with eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw had worked 17 straight scoreless innings when Padres SS Clint Barmes homered with one out in the seventh Friday night. He has a 0.96 earned run average (three earned runs in 28 2/3 innings) in his last four starts.

--RF Yaisel Puig was 1-for-4 Friday night and is 10-for-19 in five games since coming off the disabled list. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games since April 10, going 21-for-50 (.420).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m frustrated with our team tonight. Too many mistakes. It’s easier to swallow when you get the win. Clayton Kershaw pitched well enough to win tonight.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a win over the Padres on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Juan Nicasio (cracked right middle fingernail) left the June 10 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He was cleared to start a throwing program as of June 7.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then pitched for the same team June 10.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey