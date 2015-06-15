Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Jimmy Rollins is in a slump.

The Los Angeles Dodgers veteran shortstop was 1-for-10 with five strikeouts in the three-game series against the Padres to drop his season batting average to .199.

Never before in his 15-season career has the 36-year-old veteran hit below .240. His career average is .266.

And things are getting worse. Rollins is hitting .186 in 14 games in June (8-for-43).

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was asked this week if Rollins’ swing is slowing down -- a sure sign of the beginning of the end for a major league player.

”Certainly, things slow down over time,“ said Mattingly. ”But I still think Jimmy is going to be fine. I think Jimmy is going to hit for us. Nothing has really bothered me about Jimmy.

“We like his consistency. He’s a guy who goes about it the right way. His preparation, the way he gets ready, is good for us.”

But when the Dodgers acquired Rollins from Philadelphia next December, it wasn’t with the idea that Rollins is part of any five year plan. Many believe 21-year-old Corey Seager is the Dodgers shortstop of the future. He was the Dodgers first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2012 draft and was recently promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

How close is Seager? Rollins could be giving us a clue.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-26

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias (4-3, 3.86 ERA) at Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo (5-6, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in both the game-tying and game-winning runs against the Padres on Sunday afternoon. That is nothing new. Gonzalez is hitting .391 against his former team -- as well as hometown team -- this season with four doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs in 12 games (46 at-bats). He has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games against the Padres since last Aug. 29, hitting .370 (27-for-73) with five doubles, eight homers and 17 RBIs. He has a career .328 average against the Padres with 13 doubles, 14 homers, 47 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 229 at-bats.

--LF Andre Ethier’s ninth homer of the season Sunday tied him with Willie Dave for ninth on the Dodgers all-time list with 155 homers. Twenty-three of those homers have come against the Padres. Ethier is hitting .375 (12-for-32) this season and is hitting .476 (10-for-21) with a double, a triple and two home at Petco Park over seven games since last Aug. 31.

--RF Yasiel Puig was 1-for-4 Sunday and has hit in all seven games since coming off the disabled list. He is 13-for-27 (.481) during the streak and has hit .414 (24-for-58) while hitting safely in 14 of the last 15 games he’s played since April 10.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the Padres on Sunday. The first time he faced the Padres this season, the curve ball specialist allowed only one hit over eight shutout innings. He is 1-1 against the Padres in his career with a 1.ERA over 18 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts against five walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think the better team won two of the three games.” -- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, who drove in both the game-tying and game-winning runs against the Padres on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Juan Nicasio (cracked right middle fingernail) left the June 10 game. He is day-to-day.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 13.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He was cleared to start a throwing program as of June 7.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then pitched for the same team June 10.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment June 11 with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey