Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas - Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw isn’t pitching in the two-game series against Texas but was still the most popular Dodgers player Monday.

Kershaw went to high school at nearby Highland Park and had a contingent of around 70 people on hand for Monday night’s game.

Kershaw was too busy Monday to get worked up about missing the series. He will pitch against the Rangers Wednesday when the teams play in Los Angeles.

“I’ve never pitched here, played one game here in high school, played first base,” Kershaw said. “It’s obviously not Dodger Stadium. It’s a little bit more hitter friendly. I think 10 years from now, it’d be like ‘Oh man I got to pitch here.’ But at the end of the day Dodger Stadium is a better place to pitch so I‘m not too upset about it.”

He was even able to find a bright spot about facing Texas in California Wednesday. It’s one less bat he’ll have to worry about because there will be no designated hitter.

“They’re swinging the bats really, really well right now,” he said. “Fortunately, no DH in L.A., so they’re going to have to make some decisions there. But they’re playing really good right now so it’s a tough matchup.”

Wednesday’s game will mark the first time Kershaw has faced his hometown team.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 2-4, 3.57 ERA) vs. Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-1, 0.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Turner’s hitting streak came to an end Sunday when he was 0-for-1 in a pinch-hitting role. He picked things back up Monday, though, as he doubled in the second inning and then singled in the fifth. In the last seven games Turner is 9-for-20 with two doubles and four RBIs. He has also hit safely in the last 15 games he started with a .386 average in that span.

--OF Carl Crawford continues to make progress from his strained right oblique. Manager Don Mattingly said Crawford is starting to swing the bat. He’s not eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until the end of the month and Mattingly said he’ll need a number of rehab games first.

--RHP Pedro Baez, who has been out since May 14 with a strained right pectoral muscle, is slated to throw live batting practice Tuesday in Arlington. He’ll then throw a bullpen in Los Angeles and if he has no issues he’ll begin a rehab assignment.

--OF Mitch Hansen, the Dodgers’ second-round pick in the draft, has agreed to terms, according to a report. Hansen is from Plano High School, which is about 45 minutes away from where the Dodgers are playing the Rangers. The club wouldn’t confirm the signing but did confirm that 24 other draftees have signed.

--RHP Carlos Frias failed to go six innings for the first time in his last four starts. Frias exited after 5 1/3 innings but still has a 2.96 ERA in his stint with the Dodgers.

--C Yasmani Grandal provided the only offense for the Dodgers with his eighth homer of the season in Monday’s loss. The Dodgers have scored just six runs in the last three games but Grandal isn’t too concerned about it. “Every time we hit a ball hard, it seems to be at somebody,” he said. “We can’t get anything going. I don’t think (we’re starting to press).”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was cruising, and then all of a sudden a four-pitch walk (to Shin-Soo Choo to open the sixth), and he got himself in trouble quick with the next guy (Joey Gallo). You don’t want to walk the first two, and then run into Prince (Fielder). He kept leaving the ball up.” - Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, on Carlos Frias, Los Angeles’ starter in Monday’s loss to Texas.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Juan Nicasio (cracked right middle fingernail) left the June 10 game, and he didn’t pitch June 11-13. He returned to action June 14.

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 13.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He was cleared to start a throwing program in early June.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27, and he might soon be ready to start a rehab assignment.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then pitched for the same team June 10 and June 12.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 11.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey