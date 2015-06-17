Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The offensive struggles plaguing Jimmy Rollins resulted in a first of the shortstop’s career Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers veteran, a career National Leaguer, batted ninth for the first time in the majors. While batting ninth normally isn’t an option in NL games because the pitcher occupies that slot, his place at the bottom of the order Tuesday has everything to do with the way Rollins is playing right now.

“He’s hit seventh, he’s hit eighth, Jimmy’s struggled,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I felt like he was swinging the bat good a couple of weeks ago, but he’s kind of hit another skid. If a guy’s hitting .200, he’s probably not adapting that much.”

The move didn’t help Rollins get out of his slump, though. He went 0-for-3 but did reach base on a fifth-inning walk in Los Angeles’ 3-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Rollins batted leadoff for the Dodgers 11 times this season and has also hit in the second, sixth, seventh and eighth spots in the batting order.

Rollins has just seven hits in his last 35 at-bats and is batting .198 on the season. And while hitting ninth didn’t work out for him or the Dodgers on Tuesday, Mattingly was trying to put a positive spin on the spot.

“Second leadoff,” Mattingly said. “In the American League, you use it a lot like that. You’ll put a guy there that’s kind of a leadoff guy in the ninth spot. Hopefully he’s another guy getting on base.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 3-2, 3.03 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-3, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Scott Van Slyke, who has missed 16 games because of mild back inflammation, could be back in action Wednesday when the Dodgers begin a two-game home series against the Rangers. “As long as he doesn’t trip and break an ankle between now and (Wednesday), I think he’ll be activated,” manager Don Mattingly said. Van Slyke was hitting .264 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games before getting hurt.

--LHP Brett Anderson continued his career-long futility against the Rangers. Anderson is 1-4 lifetime against Texas over 11 games, seven of them starts. The only time Anderson beat the Rangers was as a rookie with Oakland on Sept. 24, 2009. Tuesday night he did pitch eight innings, something he hasn’t done against the Rangers since 2011 when he was still with the Athletics. He limited Texas to two runs in the Dodgers’ 3-2 defeat.

--RHP Josh Ravin isn’t going to change his approach despite giving up the walk-off homer Tuesday to Robinson Chirinos. The Texas catcher was just the second right-handed hitter to get a hit off him since Ravin was recalled from the minors June 2. “I think it’s great that (Don Mattingly) trusts me in these situations, and I look forward to better outcomes,” Ravin said.

--RHP Brandon Beachy made his first rehab start since his second Tommy John surgery in March 2014, pitching Tuesday night for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Beachy, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since August 2013, didn’t allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one while walking one.

--3B Justin Turner continued his offensive tear with his ninth-inning homer. He has hit safely in each of the past 16 games he started. He hit his fifth career game-tying or go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later, but his first since 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We wanted fastball out, and I threw it down the middle. You just hope for the best, hope he grounds out or something, and I’ve gotten that a lot. But no one mentions that because you got good results. It’s these where people talk about it.” -- RHP Josh Ravin, on the pitch that Texas C Robinson Chirinos hit for a walk-off homer Tuesday as the Rangers beat the Dodgers 3-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 13, and he is likely to be activated June 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then pitched for the same team June 10 and June 12.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 11.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Chris Hatcher

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Alex Guerrero

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey