Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ latest loss revealed the split personality of their struggling offense.

On the one hand, the Dodgers continue to lead the National League with 84 home runs after left fielder Scott Van Slyke hit a two-run drive in the sixth inning of a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

On the other hand, the Dodgers continue to have difficulty generating runs without the long ball and exploiting available opportunities. In three of the first four innings, Los Angeles had runners in scoring position yet failed to bring them home.

In their first 28 games, the Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs each contest and compiled a team average of .262. In 17 of the past 30 games, however, Los Angeles scored no more than two runs.

Despite the recent decline, Los Angeles still leads the National League with 204 extra-base hits, a .334 on-base percentage, a .434 slugging percentage and a 768 OPS, besides the 84 homers.

“We’re not playing as well as we’re capable of,” said manager Don Mattingly, whose team lost each of its past three games four of the past five. “Things really aren’t going the way we want at this moment.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Anthony Ranaudo 0-1, 32.40 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-2, 1.95 ERA ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Hatcher was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday retroactive to June 15 due to a strained left oblique muscle. Hatcher last pitched Sunday in San Diego, where he struck out one in two-thirds of an inning. He has 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings this season.

--OF Scott Van Slyke played his first game since May 30 on Wednesday night after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. Van Slyke started in left field, hit his third home run of the season and added a double in finishing 2-for-4. In the process, Van Slyke ended an 0-for-11 slump. He missed 16 games due to back inflammation.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw lost to an American League team for the first time in four years Wednesday night. Kershaw amassed 10 strikeouts and issued only one walk, but gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings as the Dodgers lost to the Rangers, 5-3. That defeat ended a streak of 30 successive home starts in which Kershaw allowed no more than three runs. The streak was the second longest in major league history after a stretch of 32 such starts compiled by Doc White of the Chicago White Sox in 1905 and 1906.

--RF Yasiel Puig batted in the leadoff position for the first time this season. He went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a strikeout but twice failed to drive home runners in scoring position during a 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The Cuban regularly led off for the Dodgers in his first two seasons.

--RHP Zack Greinke will face the Rangers for the first time in two years Thursday night. Greinke allowed four runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings and did not factor in the decision when he last pitched against Texas on Sept. 30, 2013, for the Angels. He will enter Thursday night’s game as the major leagues’ leader with 12 quality starts. Greinke also ranks fifth among major league pitchers with a 1.95 ERA and 11th in opponents’ batting average, .214.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Clayton tonight really is a bit of a picture of where we are right now, as far as frustration. We’re not playing as well as we’re capable of. Things really aren’t going the way we want at this moment.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on LHP Clayton Kershaw’s exasperation Wednesday during the Dodgers’ 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. An MRI exam revealed no structural damage. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 13. He was activated June 17.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then pitched for the same team June 10 and June 12.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. There is no timetable for his return.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 11.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Chris Heisey

OF Scott Van Slyke