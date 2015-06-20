Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly downplayed any significance of shaking up his lineup, particularly with it coming in the opening of a three-game set with San Francisco Giants. But it paid some dividends despite a 9-5 setback to the Giants on Friday.

Mattingly moved right fielder Yasiel Puig to the leadoff spot, batted center fielder Joc Pederson second and had third baseman Justin Turner hit third. Turner drove in two of the team’s five runs as the Dodgers ended a 32-inning scoreless run. Catcher Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the second inning prevented the Dodgers from matching a 33-inning drought against the Pittsburgh Pirates, covering two seasons, 1967 and 1968.

But there was little else to shout about.

“Just moving pieces,” Mattingly said of the changes. “Really, the main thing I wanted to do kind of flip (Puig) and Joc just to see what that looks like. From there, Justin kind of fits in that three spot, where you can split Joc and Adrian (Gonzalez) up a little bit. And Howie (Kendrick), I’ve kind of always felt like he’s a five or six (hitter), but he was rolling early, so we didn’t really have anyone in the four.”

Mattingly said he was trying to put guys in the best position possible. He added that he had pondered the move for the past three days.

“It’s just a different look,” Mattingly said. “At this point, we’re just trying to get something that sparks us a little bit. I really don’t think any of this was huge in that.”

The fact it came against the Giants, who blanked the Dodgers three straight games in San Francisco May 19-21, was a mere coincidence, the Dodgers’ skipper said.

“They’ve pitched well,” Mattingly said. “They haven’t been world champions three out of the last five (years) because they don’t know what they’re doing. This is more for us. We concern ourselves with how we’re playing, how we’re preparing and how we’re getting ready.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-30

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 4-6, 4.65 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-4, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger surrendered five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. It was the most runs allowed by Bolsinger (4-2) this season. Bolsinger served up a grand slam to C Buster Posey in the third inning and they Giants never trailed again. “There’s a reason why he is one of the best hitters in the league,” Bolsinger said of Posey. “He’s definitely a tough out, always, in any situation.”

--3B Justin Turner was one of the few bright spots in the Dodgers 9-5 setback to the Giants. Turner went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. His solo homer in the eighth inning was his seventh of the season.

--RHP Pedro Baez, who has missed 35 games with a right pectoral strain, performed in his first rehab game Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The hard-throwing tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

--RHP Brandon League, who hasn’t pitched this season with a right shoulder impingement, made his fifth rehab appearance Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City. League didn’t have a good outing, giving up a run and walking two in 2/3 of an inning. League is slated to pitch again Sunday.

--RHP Joel Peralta worked for the second night in a row at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Peralta, has missed the past 51 games with right shoulder soreness, allowed a run on two hits in an inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a reason why (Giants C Buster Posey) is one of the best hitters in the league. He’s definitely a tough out, always, in any situation.” -- Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger, after a loss to San Francisco on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then pitched for the same team June 17.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16 and transferred his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then pitched for the same team June 10, June 12, June 15 and June 16.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 18.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Josh Ravin

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke