Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Catcher Yasmani Grandal was as much of an offensive liability in his first month with the Los Angeles Dodgers as he is an offensive powerhouse now.

Grandal, acquired in December in a five-player trade that sent outfielder Matt Kemp to the San Diego Padres, was batting only .188 (6-for-32) in his first 10 games with one homer and two RBIs. His average fell to .167 as of April 23.

The 26-year-old Cuba native changed his mentality at the plate.

“I needed to be more aggressive and start swinging,” Grandal said. “If I don’t swing, I don’t hit the ball. Ever since I’ve been more aggressive, I’ve been hitting the ball and finding holes.”

Some of those balls also have become souvenirs for fans in the outfield stands.

Grandal twice provided such souvenirs Sunday night, when he hit two home runs to lead the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the San Francisco Giants.

Since April 23, Grandal is batting .306 (41-for-134) with nine homers and 24 RBIs as the result of his more aggressive approach.

“It helped me getting my swing going,” he said. “I think that’s why I started going real good.”

The aggressive approach involves more than swinging early.

“It’s basically looking for your location and looking for a pitch you can do damage on,” he said. “A lot of guys go up there and, at some point, give up an at-bat. But I make sure I get those three strikes.”

Grandal also needed an inflamed AC joint to heal so he could recover his power.

”Every time I hit a ball, I was hitting it straight at people,“ he said. ”I was talking to guys and they said it was a matter of me hitting the ball two inches up.

“That’s what happened. As soon as I got healthy and I started hitting the ball better, the ball started carrying and carrying. I just took off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-31

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-4, 3.29 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Beachy made his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. He pitched two hitless innings, walked one and struck out three. Beachy, who underwent his second Tommy John operation in March 2014, said he expects to return before the All-Star break.

--RHP Brandon League pitched one inning of relief in a rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. League allowed one unearned run on two hits while throwing 12 pitches.

--RHP Pedro Baez made his second rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. In one scoreless inning of relief, he allowed one hit and struck out one. Baez has been on the disabled list since May 14 with a strained right pectoral muscle. Manager Don Mattingly said he did not know how many rehabilitation outings Baez would need before rejoining the Dodgers.

--C Yasmani Grandal accentuated his recent surge by hitting two home runs Sunday in the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the Giants. Grandal propelled a fastball into the right field stands in the third inning for his ninth homer of the year, then followed in the fourth with another solo drive, foiling Giants RF Justin Maxwell’s attempt to make a leaping, one-handed catch at the 360-foot sign. Grandal scored three times while going 3-for-5. Grandal has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games and has hit five home runs since June 8.

--3B Justin Turner has hit home runs in three successive games after belting his ninth of the season Sunday night. Turner hit his two-run drive to center field in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the Giants. Turner leads the Dodgers with a .333 average (53-for-159) after going 2-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice. During June, Turner is batting .383 (23-for-60) with five doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez ended a 2-for-25 slump by going 3-for-4 with a home run Sunday in the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the Giants. Gonzalez’s homer, his 12th of the season, came in the fourth inning. That drive broke a streak of 17 games without a home run, tying Gonzalez’s longest drought of the season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins has hits in five of his past seven games after going 3-for-4 with a double and a run Sunday. During those seven games, Rollins is batting .333 (8-for-24).

--LHP Brett Anderson broke a personal three-game losing streak Sunday, earning his first victory since May 8. In six innings, Anderson induced 13 ground balls, two of which became double plays. He yielded one run, two walks and five hits while recording two strikeouts. He entered the game leading the major leagues in percentage of outs obtained through ground balls, 67.1 percent.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez allowed a double and a walk while striking out three during his lone inning in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Rodriguez has been out since May 30 due to a strained left elbow.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was huge. Going on this road trip, you don’t want a bad taste in your mouth.” -- LHP Brett Anderson, on the Dodgers beating the Giants 10-2 Sunday before the start of a 10-game road trip.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 18.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Matt West

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke