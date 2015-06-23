Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Joel Peralta may not be back to 100 percent, but it sure feels good to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers after missing about nine weeks of the season.

“I‘m 90-something (percent),” the 39-year-old Dodgers right-hander said prior to the opening of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. “The velocity is almost normal, it’s just that I have to pitch games to get back into shape and get my pitches right.”

Peralta (1-0) last appeared for Los Angeles on April 23, when he entered in the eighth and walked two in a one-third inning outing against the Giants.

He then missed the next 53 games sidelined with right shoulder soreness and a pinched nerve in his neck.

Peralta recently worked five minor league rehab games in nine days, including two with Triple-A Oklahoma City last Thursday and Friday.

“I hit 89-90 (miles per hour) in my rehab assignment, that’s where I normally am,” he said.

But Peralta said working major league games will be the final step in regaining full effectiveness.

“I pitched a couple of games in the minor leagues, but that won’t give you everything you need, you always need some more.”

Now in his 11th big league season, Peralta was acquired by the Dodgers in November 2014 in a trade with Tampa Bay that also included left-hander Adam Liberatore in exchange for right-handers Jose Dominguez and Greg Harris.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 5-2, 1.81 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 5-2, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5) left after the seventh inning on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out nine and walking two. He missed a chance for 10 or more strikeouts in four straight starts. “It’s always frustrating to lose,” said Kershaw. “You just wish they were doubles instead of homers. But it happens sometimes. You say you can live with solo homers, but a two-run homer with two outs and two strikes is tough there.”

--RHP Joel Peralta was activated from the disabled last prior to Monday’s game with the Chicago Cubs. He had spent much of the season sidelined with right shoulder soreness and a pinched nerve in his neck. Peralta, 39, worked five minor league rehab games in nine days, including two with Triple-A Oklahoma City last Thursday and Friday. He last appeared for the Dodgers on April 23.

--LHP Ian Thomas was expected to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, but the Dodgers did not initially confirm the move on Monday. Thomas, acquired in a trade with the Braves on May 27, had made one appearance for Los Angeles on June 2, working three innings and allowing four runs on five hits in a 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

--SS Jimmy Rollins was given Monday off after collecting three hits on Sunday and going 8-for-24 (.333) in recent games. He had played in 68 of the Dodgers’ 70 games and was batting .269 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

--RHP Matt West was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after making his Dodgers debut on Saturday. He worked the final two innings in a loss to the Giants then pitched an inning on Sunday, combining for three scoreless innings.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was also optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 25-year-old appeared in four games for Los Angeles, allowing six runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven.

--RHP Zack Greinke (5-2, 1.81 ERA) enters Tuesday with a major league-leading 13 quality starts and ranked among the leaders in ERA (1.81, third), opponents’ batting average (.211, 10th), and WHIP (.094, tied second). He’s 3-1 on the road this season over five starts. Greinke last faced the Cubs on Sept. 18, 2014, allowing four runs on nine hits over a five-inning no-decision outing.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always frustrating to lose. You just wish they were doubles instead of homers. But it happens sometimes. You say you can live with solo homers, but a two-run homer with two outs and two strikes is tough there.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, who allowed three runs in the loss to the Cubs Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (neck strain/dead arm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 26. Peralta did not report any pain, but said he had no strength in his shoulder. He started playing catch May 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 11, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 18. He was activated from the disabled list June 22.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke