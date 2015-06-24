Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Los Angeles Dodgers rookie outfielder Joc Pederson is in some historic company as he rises in National League balloting for next month’s All-Star game.

Pederson clubbed his 19th home run of the season Monday night against the Cubs, the most ever by a Dodger rookie before the All-Star break.

He’s now sixth with 2.4 million votes in balloting announced on Tuesday.

Since 1933, only two NL rookies have hit 20 or more homers before the All-Star Break: San Francisco’s Dave Kingman (1972) and St. Louis’ Albert Pujols (St. Louis).

Both had 21 homers prior to All-Star games in their respective seasons.

Pederson’s 19 home runs put him in a tie for fourth among NL leaders with Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt entering Tuesday action.

His contributions have helped the Dodgers lead the NL with 93 homers so far this season.

The Nationals’ Bryce Harper tops outfield voting with 9.2 million votes, more than any other player in any position.

Other Dodgers in the hunt for starting spots include first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (second), catcher Yasmani Grandal (fourth) and outfielder Yasiel Puig (14th).

The All-Star Game is July 14 at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 4-2, 2.87 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 2-3, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke has now gone winless in his last nine starts since May 5 despite posting a 1.79 ERA during that span. He lowered his season ERA to 1.70 with his shutout effort. He worked at least 6.0 shutout innings for the fourth time this season and 30th time in his career. “Nothing was lights out, but I didn’t leave too many balls over the middle,” said Greinke, who has his second straight no-run outing and fourth this season.

--CF Joc Pederson clubbed his 19th home run of the season Monday night, the most ever by a Dodger rookie before the All-Star break. He’s also rising in All-Star game balloting in sixth with 2.4 million votes in balloting announced Tuesday. Since 1933 only two NL rookies have hit 20 or more homers before the All-Star Break: San Francisco’s Dave Kingman (1972) and St. Louis’ Albert Pujols (St. Louis). Both had 21 homers prior to All-Star games in their respective seasons.

--RHP Joel Peralta (1-1) took the loss as Los Angeles (39-33) dropped its second straight and fourth in five games. Peralta, the Dodgers’ fifth pitcher of the night, loaded the bases with none out in the 10th in his first appearance since coming off the disabled list.

--RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-4 with a triple on Tuesday. He has now hit safely in all nine career games at Wrigley Field, going 17-for-35 (.486) in that span. Puig is batting .311 for the season in 27 games, including 3 homers and 10 RBIs.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-2,2.87 ERA) has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts in his first Dodgers season. He’s 4-1 in five starts at Dodger Stadium. Bollinger makes his second career start against the Cubs. He last faced Chicago on April 24, 2014 while with the Diamondbacks, limiting the Cubs to just four hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-2 Arizona victory.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thomas is making his second big league stint with the Dodgers after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves on May 27.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not scoring runs is frustrating for sure. If we could pinpoint it, we would fix it. We’re all working hard, we’re all putting in the effort. The results just aren’t there. ... You always see eam slumps -- it happens.” -- Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez, after a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke