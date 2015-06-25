Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Three pitchers currently on rehab assignments at Triple-A Oklahoma City are edging ever closer to possible activation by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Brandon League (right shoulder impingement) worked two innings and gave up one hit while striking out one on Wednesday in Oklahoma City’s 7-6 loss to Colorado Springs.

“He threw two innings today, two good innings,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly prior to Wednesday’s game with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. “We’ll see how he comes out tomorrow.”

Right-hander Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) and left-hander Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) each worked a scoreless inning on Tuesday.

Baez pitched three scoreless innings in three rehab outings while Rodriguez has four innings without a run allowed between assignments at Oklahoma City and Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

League has made no Major League appearances since going 2-3 with a 2.57 ERA in 2014.

“Paco threw yesterday now and he’s had three or four outings, Pedro’s been throwing the ball good and bouncing back with no issues,” Mattingly said.

Baez was 1-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 15 appearances for the Dodgers while Rodriguez had no record in 18 big league games this year.

Mattingly declined to predict who might be called but confirmed one or more might show up with the parent club in the near future.

“I would say there’s a good chance,” he said. “That’s what we’ll be talking about tomorrow, where we’re going.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 4-5, 4.68 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 4-5, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger left with a lead after 4 2/3 innings but had no decision for the third time this season. He allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six. He also had his first career extra base hit -- a double in the third inning that was also his second career hit at Wrigley Field.

--LHP J.P. Howell (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings and gave up just one hit and struck out one to earn the victory. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 24 appearances (19 2/3 innings).

--3B Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the third inning. It was his fourth homer in six games and all 10 of his blasts have come against right-handed pitchers.

--RF Yasiel Puig’s career hitting streak at Wrigley Field remained intact after he was a last-second scratch from Wednesday’s lineup due to an open callus on his left hand. Puig came into the game hitting safely in all nine games he’s played at Wrigley, going 17-for-35 (.486).

--LHP Zack Greinke made his second consecutive scoreless start on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision as the Cubs won 1-0 in extra innings. He’s now winless in a nine start span since May 11 and has gone 0-2 with a 1.70 ERA. Greinke is just the second pitcher since earned runs were first complied on official scores to go winless with an ERA below 2.0 in a nine-start span within one season. Jeff Samardzija did it in his first nine starts of the 2014 season with the Cubs.

--RHP Carlos Frias (4-5, 4.68 ERA) makes his first career start against the Cubs in Thursday’s series finale at Wrigley Field. He has gone 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA in five road appearances this season. He’s held right-handed pitchers to a .143 average away from home. Frias pitched last Saturday against the Giants, allowing six runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We went through some tough sections of their lineup. It was one of those nights where you’re never really that comfortable even in the ninth.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, after a win over the Cubs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke