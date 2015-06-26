Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Los Angeles Dodgers were not only well-represented at the just-concluded College World Series, their recent draft selections had a big impact in the tournament.

University of Virginia right-hander Josh Sborz was named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player on Wednesday after helping lead the Cavaliers to an NCAA title over Vanderbilt.

Sborz had a 3-0 record with one save over 13 innings of work and was among five Virginia players named all-tournament in a media vote.

Dodger draftees from Vanderbilt -- first-round pick Walker Bueller and third rounder Phillip Pfeifer -- also had noteworthy performances.

Buehler, a right-handed pitcher, allowed three runs and struck out 11 in 11 innings. Pfizer, a left-handed pitcher, had a 0.00 ERA and allowed three unearned runs in two starts.

Buehler and Pfeifer combined to go 5-2 with a save and a 0.74 ERA during the World Series.

Los Angeles has signed 28 of 42 draft picks so far, plus two non-drafted free agents.

Virginia won two of three games in the CWS finals.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-33

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 3-4, 3.29 ERA) at Marlines (LHP Justin Nicolino, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Frias (5-5) had five solid innings despite suffering from aftereffects of the flu as he picked up his first victory since May 30. Frias gave up seven hits, walked three and matched a season-high with seven strikeouts on Thursday against the Cubs. “It looked like he just ran out of gas today. I would have sent him back out the way he was throwing, but he kind of hit the wall physically,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. It was his first career start and third appearance against the Cubs after two relief stints in September 2014.

--1B Justin Turner continued to make a case for All-Star inclusion this week. He just missed a home run in the seventh inning on Thursday, settling for a triple as the ball hit the edge of the left field basket and bounced back on the field. An original call of a home run was overruled on a replay. Turner has double-digit homers (10) for the first time in his career after Wednesday’s 3-run shot in a 5-2 Dodgers victory. He entered Thursday batting .353 in 33 games this month, the sixth best in the National League. For the season, Turner is batting .323, fifth in the national league. He’s at .405 with runners on base, good for second in the NL.

--RF Yasiel Puig sat out his second straight game on Thursday with a torn callus on his left palm. He departed Chicago with his perfection intact -- at least at Wrigley Field. He has had hits in nine career games at the Chicago ballpark, going 17-for-35 (.486). Scott Van Slyke started in right field in Puig’s absence.

--LHP J.P. Howell allowed just one earned run all season and leads National League relievers (minimum of 20 innings pitched) with a 0.42 ERA. He picked up Wednesday’s victory, working 1 1/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 5-2 triumph over the Cubs. It was his 10th consecutive scoreless appearance. Howell gave up his only run on April 10 at Arizona.

--LHP Brett Anderson (3-4, 3.29 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season on Friday as the Dodgers open a three-game weekend series in Miami. He last pitched on Sunday against the Giants, allowing one run on five hits over six innings and had the win in the Dodgers’ 10-2 triumph. He struck out one and allowed two walks.

--SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. He’s now reached base safely in 11 of his last 14 games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He produced his 12th multi-hit game of the same with Thursday’s efforts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The first day we came I felt really bad. For a day and a half I got dehydrated and (was) throwing up and my body slowed down. I thought I could go deep in the game, but I did my best.” -- Dodgers RHP Carlos Frias, who went five solid innings despite suffering from aftereffects of the flu in a win vs. the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasiel Puig (torn callus on left palm) sat out his second straight game June 25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke