Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig could return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

Puig made his first appearance in three games in Friday’s 7-1 win over the Miami Marlins as he has been dealing with a callus on his left palm.

Puig pinch-hit for pitcher Brett Anderson in the eighth inning and grounded out. He stayed in the game playing right field.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was unsure whether Puig would be back in the starting lineup on Saturday.

“We’re still being a little careful,” Mattingly said. “We know that he’s only probably going to get one at-bat and kind of halfway trying to stay away from the at-bat, but we don’t get to that spot where we double (switch). We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

Puig is hitting .308 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 28 games.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-33

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-5, 3.33 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 5-4, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday and made a successful return to the mound, striking out all three batters he faced in in the ninth inning, including Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton. It was his first game since May 13.

--2B Howie Kendrick had four hits to record his fourth game with at least three hits. Kendrick is 4-for-11 in the games following a three-hit performance.

--LHP Brett Anderson had the first single of his career in 38 at-bats and he joked after the game that he wanted to keep the ball although it wasn’t his first hit. All three of his previous hits were doubles.

--RHP Brandon Beachy made his third rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, allowing one run, two hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out two as he threw 37 of his 60 pitches for strikes.

--RF Yasiel Puig made his first appearance in three games in Friday’s 7-1 win over the Marlins as he has been dealing with a callus on his left palm. Puig pinch-hit for pitcher Brett Anderson in the eighth inning and grounded out. He stayed in the game playing right field.

--LHP Ian Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been called up June 23.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t even really notice it until the end of the game that we didn’t need fielders at the very end.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, after Dodgers pitchers struck out 16 Marlins, with the last 10 outs coming on strikeouts.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19. He was reinstated from the disabled list on June 26.

--RF Yasiel Puig (torn callus on left palm) sat out June 24-25. He made his first appearance in three games June 26 as a pinch-hitter. He could return to the starting lineup June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A City on June 21. He made his third rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 26.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke