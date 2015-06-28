Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Yasiel Puig was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup on Sunday after sitting out most of the past two games due to a blister on his left hand.

Now that he is back, the questions remain: Just how good is the 24-year-old Cuban-born right fielder? And, now that pitchers have adjusted to Puig, can Puig adjust back to the pitchers?

”It’s really almost up to him,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”Is he going to make adjustments to pitching and how they are pitching him? Is he a guy who just goes up there reacting or does he actually have a game plan?

“Usually, the guys who have a game plan are the ones who can change over time. If you are just reacting, then the way you are the first time we see you is probably what you are your whole career.”

The Dodgers, of course, would love to have the same Puig who broke into baseball in June of 2013 and hit .319 that season with 19 homers, 42 RBIs and a .925 OPS in 104 games.

Last season, he hit .296 with 16 homers, 69 RBIs and an .863 OPS. This season, he is hitting .300 with three homers, 10 RBIs and an .871 OPS in 30 games. He drew three walks on Sunday in Los Angeles’ 2-0 win against the Miami Marlins.

”It’s hard to categorize (Puig) -- he’s still young,“ Mattingly said. ”We saw him jump on the scene and make a huge splash, and it’s been pretty normal after that. You see the talent level is on the ceiling, but you have to perform to that.

“I wouldn’t characterize him as a home run hitter, but obviously he’s a guy with power. He is capable of hitting the ball out all over (the park).”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 4-2, 2.95 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Allen Webster, 1-1, 6.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger will start on Monday on the road against the Arizona Diamonbacks, his original team. Arizona drafted him in the 15th round out of Arkansas in 2010. He made his debut last year with Arizona but was only 1-6 with a 5.50 ERA. This year, Bolsinger, 27, has turned it around, going 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Bolsinger gave up 11.4 hits per nine innings last season and that number is now dramatically down to 7.8.

--LHP J.P. Howell, 32, is having a monster year out of the bullpen -- the best of his career if he finishes anywhere near his current form. Howell has a career ERA of 3.79. This year, though, he has a 0.40 ERA, which leads the National League (minimum 20 innings). He has made 11 consecutive scoreless appearances (10 1/3 innings). He has not allowed an earned run in 25 consecutive appearances (20 2/3 innings).

--RHP Kenley Jansen, 27, missed the first 34 games of this season due to a foot injury, but, now that he is healthy, he just keeps getting better. He has increased his saves totals in each of the past three years, from 25 in 2012 to 28 in 2013 and to 44 last year. This year, he has 11 saves so far and a brilliant 0.57 ERA. He has put together 15 scoreless appearances in his past 16 games, including Sunday’s save against the Marlins. He is striking out 14.7 batters per nine innings, and his 0.34 WHIP is just about ridiculous -- easily a career best at this point.

--RHP Zack Greinke, who had gone 10 straight starts without a win even though he is leading the majors in ERA, beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Sunday at Marlins Park. Greinke (6-2), who had been 0-2 with eight no-decisions during his winless streak, has a 1.58 ERA. On Sunday, he allowed four hits, one walk and no runs. Greinke left the game after 7 2/3 innings and 101 pitches despite having no one on base. Still, he allowed the minimum three batters in four of his seven complete innings, and he never allowed a Miami base-runner to get past second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I (saw) him dancing on the inside.” -- Dodgers manager Don Mattingly after Zack Greinke got his first win since May 5.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19. He was reinstated from the disabled list on June 26.

--RF Yasiel Puig (torn callus on left palm) sat out June 24-26. He made his first appearance in three games June 26 as a pinch-hitter. He returned to the starting lineup June 27.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A City on June 21. He made his third rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 26.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. There is no timetable for his return.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke