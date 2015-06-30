Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Mike Bolsinger was in complete command Monday, and the only thing that could stop him was the illness that forced him out of the game in the fifth inning.

Bolsinger gave up three singles, two of which did not get out of the infield, and struck out four before being removed with the Dodgers holding a 4-0 lead over Arizona.

The Diamondbacks tied the game on two-run homers by Nick Ahmed and Yasmany Tomas and rallied for a 10-6 victory, pounding six Los Angeles relievers.

Bolsinger actually gave the Dodgers more than they expected, as he felt sick the whole game.

”It started (Sunday) in Miami,“ Bolsinger said. ”I got IVed up there that morning because I was throwing up. It carried on before the game today. About 30 minutes, an hour before the game, I started feeling really bad. It was kind of getting worse and worse as the game kept going on. I was down in the little pit behind the dugout just kind of sitting there with the trainers trying to keep cold because my body kept getting hot.

“I think it is more eating something bad. I don’t think I have the flu. I guess that will teach me to eat oysters again.”

Bolsinger did not look sick. He recorded three of his four strikeouts with his curveball, his signature pitch, and did not walk a batter.

Bolsinger made nine starts for the Diamondbacks as a rookie last season, recalled in April equipped with what then-general manager Kevin Towers said was the best curveball in the organization.

Bolsinger caught Mattingly’s eye last year, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Dodgers in his second career start before being hit around in the fourth and fifth innings.

“You kind of notice the breaking ball,” Mattingly said. “That’s one thing that stands out, the breaking ball, the big bite. It’s his bread and butter. When he is getting that over and is able to get ahead in the count, he can use it in different ways.”

In two starts against Arizona this season, Bolsinger has given up two runs and six hits in 11 innings. He is 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 11 starts this season. Only Zack Greinke (1.58) has a better ERA among Dodgers’ starters. Clayton Kershaw’s is 3.20 in 16 starts.

Purchased from Arizona in November to add organizational starting depth, Bolsinger is making an impact while helping the Dodgers overcome season-ending injuries to starters Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Bolsinger was “a guy who has pitched in the big leagues and if we had injuries would be guy who could fill in,” Mattingly said.

Regarding Bolsinger’s Monday outing, Mattingly said, “Early on, we worried about him getting though the first inning. To be honest with you, we didn’t know what we were going to get. Each inning was kind of its own adventure. He was cramping up in the fourth. He really kind of battled his way though those. He gave us more than we thought we would get.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 5-5, 4.31 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke has made 15 quality starts in his 16 appearances after throwing 7 2/3 scoreless innings in his 2-0 victory at Miami on Sunday. “Zack, usually for me, as the season goes on gets better and better,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s been really good since the very beginning.” Most remarkable is that the Dodgers had not won any of Greinke’s 10 appearances before the Miami game, since he beat Milwaukee on May 5. Greinke’s ERA in those 10 games was 1.79. He leads the major leagues with a 1.58 ERA.

--OF Carl Crawford is scheduled to begin a three-game rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, manager Don Mattingly said. Crawford has been on the disabled list with a right oblique strain since April 28. “He’s going to DH the first couple of days,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “If everything is going good, he will play (in the field) Thursday.” Crawford is expected to continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Mattingly said. The Dodgers do not expect a quick return. “He’s going to need time,” Mattingly said.

--LF Andre Ethier was a triple short of the cycle and scored twice Monday. His bases-empty homer in the fourth inning was the 155th homer of his career, breaking a tie with CF Willie Davis for ninth place in franchise history since the team relocated to Los Angeles in 1958.

--RHP Pedro Baez, who gave up four runs in the eighth inning at Arizona on Monday, took his first loss. He gave up three earned runs in his previous 16 appearances. With his struggles Monday, his ERA jumped from 1.65 to 3.63. Four Dodgers relievers gave up 10 runs. “It seemed like today no matter what we did, it didn’t seem to work,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Whoever we tried, it wasn’t the right guy.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (illness) left his June 29 start.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A City on June 21 and June 26.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30 before moving to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 3. He might not return to the Dodgers before the All-Star break.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke