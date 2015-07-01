Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- More than a few Los Angeles Dodgers believe closer Kenley Jansen should be on the National League All-Star team, and Jansen is one of them.

“Yeah, I feel like I deserve that,” Jansen said after converting his 12th save in 13 chances to complete a 6-4, 10-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

“Geez, just look at the last four years, what I’ve been doing with the other relievers who are making it -- even the other relievers who are making because they are the only guy on one team and they have to make it. It is not for me to choose, it is for them to choose. I think I deserve it, but I‘m not going to worry about it. My main goal is to focus here to help the team win. If one day it happens, it will be a great thing.”

Jansen had 44 saves last year, tied for third in the NL and fifth in the majors, and had 25 and 28 saves the previous two seasons while working his way into the closer’s role. Jansen did not make the All-Star team last season despite having 27 saves in the first half.

He is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA in 17 appearances after being delayed out of spring training following offseason foot surgery. Jansen has given two runs and struck out 28. His two-out walk in the 10-inning Tuesday was his first walk of the season in 16 2/3 innings.

“I was pretty upset about it,” Jansen said. “I‘m going to walk somebody at some point, but I always get upset if I walk the leadoff hitter or a two-out walk. I always am hard on myself like that.”

Jansen has 23 career saves against the Diamondbacks, his highest total against any opponent, and he has 68 strikeouts in 39 innings against Arizona.

”I think they should look at him, that’s for sure,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said of the All-Star selectors. ”He’s one of those guys you trust. I know for us, he’s one of the top closers in the game. Any time you bring him in, you feel like the game is over. It doesn’t always happen that way, but for the most part, you feel he is going to handle anybody, lefties, righties, it doesn’t really matter.

“That All-Star talk is so hard. There are so many guys out there that are doing well. Is it the amount of saves, or the body of work, or just how good he is? If he’s one of the best, I think he should be on the All-Star team.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-35

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 4-4, 3.13 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 2-3, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Howie Kendrick has 12 hits in 21 at-bats in five games since moving to the No. 2 spot in the order. He had four hits Tuesday, including a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning that pushed the Dodgers past Arizona. “Just competing,” Kendrick said of his last at-bat. “I got a pitch I could handle, and I was able to get a good swing on it. I‘m not going to be a chooser.”

--RHP Carlos Frias gave up 10 baserunners in five innings Tuesday but was only tagged for three runs, benefitting from a double-play grounder in the first inning and a runner thrown out attempting to take an extra base in the second. Frias, who threw 98 pitches, felt some discomfort in his back late in his outing, manager Don Mattingly said, a holdover from an appearance in Chicago on Thursday. “I didn’t really know it was going to be an issue today, but I guess as his pitch count got up there, it kind of started creeping back a little bit,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ll assess where that is at and see what we will do about it.”

--C Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and his second opposite-field homer in as many games against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He found the left field seats with a two-run shot in the second inning. “He has power all over the field,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Grandal has five of his 12 homers against Arizona this season. Four were solo shots.

--RHP Brandon League (right shoulder impingement) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday after being rained out of a scheduled outing the night before. League has not pitched in the majors this season after being placed on the disabled list in late March. League has an 0.84 ERA in 10 rehab outings, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he was unsure of League’s next step, whether he would make another rehab appearance or be activated and added to the major league roster.

--OF Carl Crawford went 0-for-3, walked, scored a run and drove in a run with groundout as a designated hitter in his first rehab game for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday. He left in the bottom of the sixth inning with Rancho Cucamonga holding a 9-1 lead. Crawford, who has been on the disabled list with a strained right oblique muscle since April 28, is expected to play two more games at Rancho Cucamonga before transferring to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger was much improved Tuesday after being pulled from a Monday start because of the effects of food poisoning. He is on track to make his next start Sunday in New York against the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just play my game. I can’t really change how I hit depending on where I am hitting. I‘m just trying to take it as it comes and see what happens.” -- 2B Howie Kendrick, who is thriving since moving to the No. 2 spot in the order. He hit a game-deciding homer in the 10th inning Tuesday as the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks 6-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (illness) left his June 29 start. He is expected to be ready for his July 5 start.

--RHP Carlos Frias (back discomfort) left his June 30 start. He will be re-evaluated in early July.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A City on June 21 and June 26.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30, and he is scheduled to move his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 3. He might not return to the Dodgers before the All-Star break.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke