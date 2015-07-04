Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The season’s first series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets will provide both organizations with the opportunity to discuss a possible trade.

The Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs reportedly have expressed interest in left-hander Jon Niese, a member of New York’s crowded six-man rotation. Niese suffered his sixth consecutive loss Tuesday night and owns a 3-8 record with a 3.90 earned-run average.

Niese experienced his best season in 2012, when he went 13-9. But the eight-year veteran is expensive. Though Niese is earning $7 million this season, the 28-year-old will make $9 million next year. Starting in 2017, the final two years of Niese’s contract contain club options worth $10 million and $11 million, respectively. Niese’s team also could buy out his contract for $500,000 in 2017.

With left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu and right-hander Brandon McCarthy out for the season, Niese could supplant inconsistent right-hander Carlos Frias in the Dodgers’ rotation.

What would the Dodgers need to relinquish? Third baseman Alex Guerrero has expressed a wish for more playing time, which he would get in New York, since All-Star David Wright is out indefinitely with spinal stenosis.

Left fielder Andre Ethier could fit nicely, especially since Mets left fielder Michael Cuddyer, who injured his left knee Tuesday night, is batting just .243. Ethier’s 10 home runs and 28 RBIs would place him among New York’s top five in both categories.

The Mets also need immediate help at shortstop but might not want 36-year-old Jimmy Rollins, batting a career-low .212. Infielder Enrique Hernandez would appear to be a longer-term solution. Signed by the Houston Astros as a second baseman, the 23-year-old Hernandez came to Los Angeles in December from the Miami Marlins in a seven-player trade. Hernandez has played 36 games at five positions, including 11 at shortstop, and has made only one error while batting .269.

Yet the Dodgers might want to keep Hernandez because second baseman Howie Kendrick, who will turn 32 on July 12, will become a free agent after this season. Los Angeles’ best prospect at the position is 24-year-old Darnell Sweeney, ranked 12th among the Dodgers’ minor-leaguers by MLB.com and a Pacific Coast League All-Star. Sweeney leads the PCL with 26 steals and ranks fourth with 87 hits while batting .292 with six home runs and 33 RBIs as Friday’s play began.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 7-5, 3.08 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 6-2, 1.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Clayton Kershaw continued his frustrating stretch of quality starts without victories Friday night. Kershaw permitted just one run, two walks and five hits while amassing seven strikeouts and inducing nine groundouts against the New York Mets. The National League’s returning Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner pitched his eighth successive quality start yet has not won his past five starts.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his 14th home run of the season for the Dodgers’ only run Friday night in a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets. Gonzalez propelled an 88 mph slider from LHP Noah Syndergaard over the center-field fence in the bottom of the second inning. The drive broke an 0-for-9 slump. Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

--2B Howie Kendrick recorded the Dodgers’ first stolen base in 23 games, breaking the club’s longest drought without a stolen base since 1900. Kendrick reached base on LHP Noah Syndergaard’s fielding error in the bottom of the sixth inning, then stole his third base of the season. But Kendrick’s seven-game hitting streak ended when he finished 0-for-4 with one strikeout.

--RHP Zack Greinke seeks to maintain/regain his position as the major league’s leader in earned-run average when he faces the New York Mets on Saturday night. Greinke has a scoreless streak of 21 consecutive innings, and has not allowed an earned run since LF Justin Upton hit a home run with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win on June 13. Opponents are batting .203 against Greinke, the sixth-best average among major-league pitchers.

--RHP Trevor Cahill signed a minor-league contract on Thursday. Cahill, 27, was released by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him from the Atlanta Braves on April 2 for OF Josh Elander. In 15 games, 12 in relief, Cahill went 0-3 with a 7.52 earned-run average for the Braves. Cahill had his best season in 2010, when he went 18-8 for the Oakland Athletics and made the American League’s roster for the All-Star Game.

--RHP Brandon League was designated for assignment Friday. League, 32, had been on the 60-day disabled list after an MRI in spring training detected shoulder problems. His fastball velocity was reported to be declining greatly after 10 minor-league rehabilitation assignments An All-Star in 2011 with the Seattle Mariners, League joined five other Seattle pitchers in a 1-0 no-hitter against the Dodgers in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It took a while to settle in and I was pretty erratic early. But I was able to get out of that and started feeling better toward the middle innings.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, on his performance Friday night. Kershaw walked two of the first four batters he faced but only conceded one run on five hits while striking out seven and inducing nine groundouts.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19. He was designated for assignment July 3.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (illness) left his June 29 start. He is expected to be ready for his July 5 start.

--RHP Carlos Frias (back discomfort) left his June 30 start. He is expected to be ready for his July 6 start.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21, June 26 and July 1.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1 while serving as the designated hitter. He was scheduled to play the outfield July 2 before moving his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 3.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Carlos Frias

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke