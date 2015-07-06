Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The back of the Dodgers’ starting rotation has been possibly the biggest ongoing issue in the first half of the season for the team.

That won’t change before the All-Star break. Right-hander Carlos Frias went on the DL Sunday with lower back tightness.

The issue has plagued Frias on and off for over a month but intensified during his starts in Chicago and Arizona on the Dodgers’ most recent road trip. Frias had an MRI that showed no structural issues.

But the Dodgers were not satisfied with his bullpen session on Saturday and opted to put him on the DL rather than risk Frias altering his mechanics and suffering a more serious injury.

“We’re not that concerned because there wasn’t anything structurally wrong like a disc with his back. It was more of a tight muscle,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “It had gotten better but it hadn’t gotten to the point where he could just throw and not be changing something.”

Frias is expected to be ready to return after the All-Star break. That leaves two starts for the Dodgers to fill in.

Left-hander Eric Surkamp is expected to get the first assignment Monday. Surkamp, 27, was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a minor-league trade in late May. He has been pitching at Triple-A Oklahoma City since, going 4-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven appearances (six starts).

Surkamp has some big-league experience with the San Francisco Giants and White Sox over the past few years.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 1-6, 5.76 ERA) at Dodgers (TBD)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Bolsinger extended his winless streak to five games Sunday. Bolsinger allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings while walking two (one intentionally) and striking out four in a 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. Since his last victory June 8, Bolsinger is 0-2 with three no-decisions. His earned-run average has risen from 0.71 on May 23 to 3.09.

--LHP J.P. Howell extended two consecutive scoreless streaks Sunday. Howell faced four batters in the seventh inning of an 8-0 loss to the New York Mets, struck out two and hit one. The left-hander has not allowed a run in his past 12 1/3 innings dating from June 1 or an earned run through 22 2/3 innings since April 14.

--CF Joc Pederson was dropped to seventh in the Dodgers’ batting order after hitting leadoff for most of the season. Pederson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the New York Mets, and is now 0-for-13 with five strikeouts since his last at bat June 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 51 games as a leadoff hitter this season, Pederson is batting .222 (43-for-194) and has struck out 68 times while walking 33 times.

--SS Enrique Hernandez made a stellar defensive play in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, Hernandez dived on the outfield grass behind second base to catch 2B Wilmer Flores’ ground ball. Hernandez then flipped to Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick while on his back in the midst of a somersault to attempt a force play. But the runner coming from first base, 3B Daniel Murphy, was safe, and CF Juan Lagares scored on the play. At the plate, Hernandez had one of the Dodgers’ three hits and finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and pitched in relief in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. Coulombe gave up one run, one walk and three hits in two innings. Coulombe has made five appearances in five different stints with the Dodgers this year.

--RHP Carlos Frias was placed on the disabled list Sunday with lower back tightness. He is expected to be back after the All-Star break but will most likely make at least one rehab start in the minors.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez left Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with a contusion on his right hand. Gonzalez was hit by a pitch from New York Mets LHP Steven Matz in the first inning of Sunday’s 8-0 loss. Gonzalez is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (two Tommy John surgeries) is scheduled to make his fifth rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

--OF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle) is scheduled to re-start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. Crawford took a few days off due to illness. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It took a while to settle in and I was pretty erratic early. But I was able to get out of that and started feeling better toward the middle innings.” -- LHP Clayton Kershaw, on his performance Friday night. Kershaw walked two of the first four batters he faced but only conceded one run on five hits while striking out seven and inducing nine groundouts.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Frias was placed on the disabled list July 5 (retroactive to July 1) because of an injured lower back. Frias had been scheduled to start against the Phillies on July 6 before being scratched on July 5. He had left his June 30 start.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (right hand contusion) left the July 5 game. Gonzalez is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21, June 26 and July 1. He is scheduled to make his fifth rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 6.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He had not been cleared to start a throwing program as of July 5.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1 while serving as the designated hitter. He was scheduled to play the outfield July 2 before moving his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 3. He was scheduled to restart his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. Crawford took a few days off due to illness. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

--RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 26. He threw off a mound May 2. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 7, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 19. He was designated for assignment July 3.

--RHP Mike Bolsinger (illness) left his June 29 start. He is expected to be ready for his July 5 start.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke