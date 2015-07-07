Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The All-Star Game on July 14 in Cincinnati will feature a large Los Angeles Dodgers contingent.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez, center fielder Joc Pederson and catcher Yasmani Grandal were chosen as reserves on the National League team, and right-hander Zack Greinke was selected to the pitching staff for the midseason exhibition.

However, three-time Cy Young Award winner and reigning NL Most Valuable Player Clayton Kershaw was surprisingly not among the player or manager selections announced Monday. Instead, Kershaw will compete with four other players in the Final Vote online contest.

Kershaw also could be added as a replacement for another pitcher who becomes unavailable. For now, though, Kershaw is on the outside looking in for the first time in five seasons.

“That’s not for me to decide,” Kershaw said when asked if he thought he deserved to have been selected.

Even so, Kershaw seemed to acknowledge some surprise at being left off the NL team (so far) when he said, “I wasn’t expecting it.”

So dominant a year ago, Kershaw has paid the cost for having raised expectations of his performance to unrealistic levels. Kershaw still is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He is 5-6 with a 3.08 ERA but also leads the majors in strikeouts (147), is eighth in walks plus hits per inning pitched (1.04) and is second only to Max Scherzer in Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP).

“You always want to go,” Kershaw said. “You never know when it might not happen again. I said that last year, I’ll say it again this year if it happens. We’ll see.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Chad Billingsley, 0-2, 7.71 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 5-4, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yimi Garcia got the nod to start Monday instead of LHP Eric Surkamp, who initially was scheduled to start. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Garcia gave the club a better chance to win. Garcia, filling the spot vacated when RHP Carlos Frias went on the disabled list Sunday, allowed two runs in two innings against the Phillies.

--LHP Eric Surkamp had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, and he immediately saw action out of the bullpen. Surkamp allowed four runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Phillies. He was 7-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 18 games (seven starts) in Triple-A this season.

--LHP Daniel Coulombe’s latest major league stint lasted one day, as he was optioned Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He gave up one run in two innings against the Mets on Sunday, leaving him with a 7.56 ERA in five appearances for Los Angeles this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for LHP Eric Surkamp. Rodriguez recently underwent arthroscopic left elbow surgery after shutting down a rehab assignment, and he is out until at least late August.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez was picked for his fifth All-Star Game. Gonzalez, who is batting .291, returned to the lineup Monday night and homered after leaving in the fourth inning Sunday following a hit-by-pitch that left him with a bruised right hand. However, that didn’t slow him at the plate, as he smacked his 16th home run in the first inning Monday off Phillies RHP Sean O‘Sullivan.

--RHP Zack Greinke earned a spot in his third All-Star Game. Greinke, who has been one of the National League’s top performers this season, has a 7-2 mark with a 1.48 ERA, tops in the majors. He also has a scoreless streak of 27 2/3 innings.

--C Yasmani Grandal, who hit a three-run home run Monday in the Dodgers’ win over the Phillies, was selected to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Grandal, whom the Dodgers obtained during the offseason as part of the deal that sent OF Matt Kemp to the Padres, is batting .271 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.

--CF Joc Pederson, who leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs, was picked to play in the All-Star Game. He becomes the first Dodgers rookie All-Star since Hideo Nomo in 1995 and the team’s first rookie position player to earn a selection since Mike Piazza in 1993. Pederson’s 20 home runs are the third-most ever for an NL rookie before the All-Star break, behind only the 21 hit by Dave Kingman (1972, San Francisco Giants) and Albert Pujols (2001, St. Louis Cardinals). He is tied for the fifth in that category in the NL this year.

--SS Jimmy Rollins drove in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers recorded a 10-7 decision over the Phillies on Monday. In the bottom of the seventh, Rollins, a former Phillies star obtained by the Dodgers in an offseason trade, delivered a two-run single for the game-winner.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (two Tommy John surgeries) made his fifth rehab start Monday, his fourth with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going six innings of three-run ball and throwing 92 pitches. He has a 2.41 ERA on his rehab assignment.

--OF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City by serving as the designated hitter Sunday and playing left field Monday. He went a combined 4-for-7 in the two games. Crawford is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Put me in a situation when it counts, I’ve had a knack for getting it done.” -- SS Jimmy Rollins, who drove in the winning run Monday as the Dodgers beat the Phillies 10-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Adrian Gonzalez (right hand contusion) left the July 5 game. He was back in the lineup July 6.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21, June 26, July 1 and July 6.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was not cleared to start a throwing program as of July 5.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Eric Surkamp

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke