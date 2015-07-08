Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- With the Los Angeles Dodgers in need of a fifth starter, Brandon Beachy might be ready to stage his opening act with the club.

Beachy allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits in six innings in a 10-7 loss by the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Monday. Although Beachy was the losing pitcher, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly was impressed with his progress.

Beachy, who has yet to pitch in the majors this season as he attempts to bounce back from his second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, struck out five and walked two. He has compiled a 1-1 mark with a 2.41 ERA in five rehab starts in the minors.

“He’s throwing the ball well,” Mattingly said. “We haven’t really gotten into the candidates (to start) for this weekend, but I know he’s feeling good. Sounds like he came out of the game last night feeling good today. His velocity was kind of back to what it was in the past.”

Mattingly said Beachy hit 93 mph on the radar gun Monday.

“His stuff is good. So, he could be a guy that could be considered,” Mattingly said regarding Beachy’s chance to start this weekend.

The Dodgers signed the 28-year-old Beachy as a free agent during the offseason. He pitched four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, compiling a 14-11 mark.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 1-1, 2.13 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 5-6, 3.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brett Anderson had his three-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday’s 7-2 romp by the Phillies. Anderson surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings. It was the first time Anderson (5-5) faced the Phillies. “I put us in a hole and we weren’t able to dig ourselves out of it,” Anderson said.

--OF Carl Crawford will probably continue his rehab stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City until the All-Star break, manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday. Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s 10-7 defeat by the Omaha Storm Chasers. Crawford is hitting .571 with two RBIs in four games with Oklahoma City. Crawford has missed 66 games since going on the disabled list April 28 with a right oblique strain.

--C Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Tuesday’s loss. Grandal hit his 14th home run in the sixth inning off RHP Chad Billingsley. His home run total ties him with Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants for the most home runs by any major league C. Grandal is one shy of his career high of 15, set in 128 games with the San Diego Padres last season.

--SS Jimmy Rollins drove in the winning runs against with a two-run single against his former club Monday night, but the former Phillies star went 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia. Rollins is batting .209.

--LHP Eric Surkamp was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The move was made to clear a spot for LHP Ian Thomas. Surkamp had his contract selected Monday, and he immediately saw action out of the bullpen, allowing four runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Phillies. He was 7-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 18 games (seven starts) in Triple-A this season.

--LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game. Thomas, who threw two scoreless innings Tuesday, has a 7.09 ERA in 26 2/3 innings with Oklahoma City this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I put us in a hole, and we weren’t able to dig ourselves out of it.” -- Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson, after a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21, June 26, July 1 and July 6.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was not cleared to start a throwing program as of July 5.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

RHP Yimi Garcia

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

LHP Ian Thomas

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke