Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers’ front office is almost certain to acquire starting pitching before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

But there is a wild card in their pitching picture -- right-hander Brandon Beachy.

Beachy has not pitched in the major leagues since Aug. 20, 2013, and is recovering from two Tommy John surgeries on his pitching elbow. He is scheduled to make his next rehab start in Triple-A on Sunday.

That will likely be his last rehab start. The 30-day window for rehab assignments is scheduled to run out for Beachy next Thursday, the final day of the Dodgers’ All-Star break.

The Dodgers will need a starter on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers when Carlos Frias spot comes up again. Frias is on the DL with lower back problems.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Beachy is not being looked at as an option to start that game.

“We’re happy with where Brandon’s at,” Mattingly said. “He’s feeling good and we’re feeling good about where he’s at. But I don’t think we’re ready to just throw him into the fire. It could happen, I guess. But we haven’t talked about that much. Honestly, it’s about getting him ready to go and making sure he’s good for the long haul.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-38

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 6-8, 4.50 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Mike Bolsinger, 4-3, 3.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Greinke blanked the Philadelphia Phillies for eight innings and extended his career-high scoreless run to 35 2/3 frames in the Dodgers’ 6-0 victory on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Greinke gave up a leadoff single to first baseman Ryan Howard to open the second inning, then retired the next 21 batters in a row. He was lifted for pinch hitter Alex Guerrero in the bottom of the eighth. Greinke (8-2) struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 94 pitches (63 strikes). He hasn’t allowed a run since June 13, when he surrendered a pair in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. “I don’t think there’s been a mistake behind me in the field in a couple of months,” said Greinke, who lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.39. His scoreless string is the fourth-best in Los Angeles history, trailing Orel Hershiser (59 innings), Don Drysdale (58) and Clayton Kershaw (41). “Things are working. Just kind of staying in a rhythm, I guess. And there hasn’t been any bad luck when that happens. Makes things a little easier.”

--RF Yasiel Puig took extra batting practice before Thursday’s game as he tries to shake an extended slump, and it paid off. Puig, who was batting .184 in his last 15 games, homered and drove in four runs in Thursday’s win over the Phillies. Puig ended his homerless drought in the eighth with a two-run blast to left-center. It was the first long ball for Puig since June 10. He has four home runs this season.

--C Yasmani Grandal has provided significant boost to the Dodgers’ offense, something that has surprised manager Don Mattingly. “Obviously, offensively he’s been a little bit more of a force than we even thought,” Mattingly said. “Defensively, he catches the ball well and throws it well, so he’s kind of a beast back there. So, he’s been a great piece for us.” Grandal, who is headed to his first All-Star game next week, is batting .278 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. He entered Thursday’s game tied with San Francisco’s Buster Posey for the most by a catcher. Grandal also is one homer shy of his career high of 15, which he reached last season as a member of the San Diego Padres.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez slugged his 17th home run of the season in the sixth inning. Gonzalez has hit safely in six straight games.

--OF Carl Crawford’s rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City has hit a bump in the road. The OKC Dodgers were rained out for the second time in three days Thursday.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back pain) threw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game. He is expected to make at least one rehab start before he is activated from the DL after the All-Star break.

--OF Andre Ethier left Thursday’s game after six innings due to what manager Don Mattingly called “heavy legs” and some tightness in his quadriceps. Mattingly said he expects Ethier to play Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t even realize it until I read it or (saw) it on ‘SportsCenter.’ But I obviously knew going into this game.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, on RHP Zack Greinke, who blanked the Philadelphia Phillies for eight innings and extended his career-high scoreless run to 35 2/3 frames in the Dodgers’ 6-0 victory Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21, June 26, July 1 and July 6.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was not cleared to start a throwing program as of July 5.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

RHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke