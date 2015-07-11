Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Nearly 23 months after he last threw a pitch in a major-league game, right-hander Brandon Beachy will start for the Dodgers Saturday afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“At times I didn’t know if I’d get there. Now I‘m really close and I‘m really excited to get that opportunity,” said Beachy, who twice underwent Tommy John surgery.

Beachy said the rehab process seemed “endless” at times.

“A lot of ups and downs,” he said. “At times there was no light at the end of the tunnel. Some dark days in there. It’s something I‘m really glad I’ve been through. It’s something I’ll always remember.”

Beachy returned from his first Tommy John surgery and made five starts for the Atlanta Braves in 2013. But the ligament in his elbow gave out again in spring 2014 and he had to have a second ligament-replacement surgery.

He signed with the Dodgers in the spring and made it back to the mound a month ago to start a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment. He made five rehab starts (one in Class-A, four in Triple-A) and went 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA over 18 2/3 innings, throwing 90 pitches in his most recent start.

Beachy could be a wild card in the Dodgers’ starting rotation after the All-Star break. Young right-handers Carlos Frias (currently on the DL) and Mike Bolsinger have had mixed results recently.

”I look at it as a step for him,“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”I don’t know if you can put too much weight on it from the standpoint of I don’t know how good we can expect him to be after such a long time off.

“But we can’t do anything more to get him any more ready for this first step.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 3-1, 2.43 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Brandon Beachy, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Beachy, who the Dodgers signed as a free agent during the offseason, will start Saturday in his first appearance since August 2013. Beachy has gone two Tommy John surgeries. Dodger manager Don Mattingly said he doesn't know what to expect from Beachy, but the 28-year-old was the best alternative to fill the void with RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) on the disabled list. "He's had to cross a lot of hurdles to get here," Mattingly said of Beachy, who spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves before joining the Dodgers. "He's been through a lot. The only reservation I have is he's probably going to be a little jacked up and probably a little bit nervous, and you never know how it's going to go that very first game. But with that being said, we went through a lot of guys and we feel like he gives us the best chance we have."

--CF Joc Pederson drove in the go-ahead run in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Brewers. Pederson went 2-for-4 to break out of a July funk. Pederson had gone 2-for-27 in eight previous games during the month.

--OF Andre Ethier hit a two-run single in the seventh inning that tied the score at 2 before CF Joc Pederson followed with his game-winner as the Dodgers (50-38) won their third in a row Friday night over the Milwaukee Brewers. “Our offense was finally able to finally crack through against (RHP Jimmy) Nelson,” said Ethier, who hasn’t started the past two games because he’s been nursing a sore quad. “He did a good job. Sometimes, that’s how (a rally) starts with that error. We were able to capitalize and come away with a win.”

--RHP Mike Bolsinger gave up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings, but did not figure into the decision. Bolsinger hasn’t won a start since beating the San Diego Padres on June 14.

--RHP Brandon League was released Friday. He had been designated for assignment July 3. League, 32, had been on the 60-day disabled list after an MRI in spring training detected shoulder problems. His fastball velocity was reported to be declining greatly after 10 minor-league rehabilitation assignments.

--RHP Chin-hui Tsao (1-0) earned his first major league win in eight years. The 34-year-old Tsao, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, gave up two hits in an inning.

--RHP Preston Guilmet was claimed by the Dodgers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to the minors. Guilmet posted a 0-1 mark with a 6.43 ERA in 17 big league appearances with Cleveland (2013), Baltimore (2014) and Tampa Bay (2015). To make room, LHP Chris Reed was designated for assignment.

--LHP Chris Reed was designated for assignment Friday. Reed, 25, was 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA in 24 games with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: "Our offense was finally able to finally crack through against (RHP Jimmy) Nelson. He did a good job. Sometimes, that's how (a rally) starts with that error. We were able to capitalize and come away with a win." -- PH Andre Ethier

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Andre Ethier (sore) left the July 9 game and got July 10 off because Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he was “just generally sore.” Mattingly said he expects Ethier to play July 11.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He was not cleared to start a throwing program as of July 5. He has begun a throwing program as of July 10.

--RHP Brandon Beachy (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 23. He is not expected back until midseason after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery and third elbow surgery in less than three years. He pitched to live batters May 16. He threw live batting practice for a third time May 27. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 16, then started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 21, June 26, July 1 and July 6. He completed his rehab assignment and will start for the Dodgers on July 11.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

RHP Josh Ravin

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke