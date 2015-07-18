Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Last year, Clayton Kershaw, 27, lost just three games while winning 21 and posting an ERA of 1.77 in 27 starts.

He will make his first start of the second half on Saturday in Washington against the Nationals and he already has twice as many losses as last year.

The lefty is 6-6 with an ERA of 2.85 this year and will face the Nationals in a battle of division leaders. “He is one of the best,” said Washington infielder/outfielder Clint Robinson, who played in nine games for the Dodgers last year.

In his last start, on July 8 against the Phillies, Kershaw fanned 13 batters in a shutout win as he allowed eight hits with no walks.

Kershaw, in his last seven starts, is 2-3 with an ERA of 1.60. Overall this year, he has thrown 123 innings and given up just 99 hits with 27 walks and 160 strikeouts.

In his career against the Nationals, he is 7-2 with an ERA of 2.59. Kershaw will face Washington for the first time this season on Saturday.

Three of the six starting pitchers in the weekend series in Washington have thrown a no-hitter in the past 13 months.

Kershaw no-hit the Colorado Rockies in June 2014; Jordan Zimmermann (who started Friday for the Nationals) threw a no-no Sept. 28, 2014 against the Miami Marlins; and Washington starter Max Scherzer, who will pitch Sunday versus the Dodgers, had a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 20.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 6-6, 2.85 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-4, 4.08 ERA)

--RHP Mike Bolsinger made his first career outing against the Nationals on Friday. He went four innings and allowed two hits and one run in a game that was suspended after five innings due to power failure.

--LHP Clayton Kershaw will start on Saturday against the Nationals. He is 7-2 with an ERA of 2.59 in his career against Washington, and 1-3 with an ERA of 2.00 in his last five starts.

--1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the fourth. It came against Jordan Zimmermann and gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. It was the 19th homer of the year for the lefty swinger.

--SS Jimmy Rollins may be slumping at the plate. But he showed his veteran presence in the field in the second when he caught a popup near second base. Howie Kendrick, the second baseman, drifted near Rollins and after the catch Rollins made a line in the dirt to show Kendrick he came too far to the shortstop side of second.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) is expected to play with Triple-A Oklahoma City through at least July 19, manager Don Mattingly said July 17. He was also in the lineup July 17.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) is working his way back. Manager Don Mattingly said he is not sure where Frias will fit in once he is back.

--RHP Matt West was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been designated for assignment July 11. West struck out two and walked one in three innings this season with the Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it made a pretty dramatic difference when the lights went out. How much of an effect it would have had on the game, who knows. You want to every light bulb at 100 percent health if you are going to go at it.” -- 3B Justin Turner, after the umpires suspended Friday’s game when a bank of lights down the third-base line failed.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is expected to play with Triple-A Oklahoma City through at least July 19, manager Don Mattingly said July 17. He was also in the lineup July 17.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He is working his way back as of July 17. Manager Don Mattingly said he is not sure where Frias will fit in once he is back.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Brandon Beachy

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke