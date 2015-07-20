Los Angeles Dodgers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- What is it about scoreless inning streaks and the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Right-hander Zack Greinke threw eight scoreless innings on Sunday in a 5-0 win in Washington over the Nationals. That ran his scoreless streak to 43 2/3 innings.

He has not allowed a run in his last six starts. Since 1920, the only other pitchers do that were also with the Dodgers: Orel Hershiser in 1988 and Don Drysdale in 1968, years they both had long streaks of their own.

Hershiser was at Nationals Park on Sunday in his role as a broadcaster with the Dodgers.

He had to be impressed by Greinke, who lowered his ERA to 1.30.

“I was making some good pitches,” said Greinke, who said a run in the fourth to make it 1-0 did not change his approach.

Said manager Don Mattingly of his starter: “Tremendous again. He was locked in early. When these kind of guys get together, Max and him, they know they can’t give up runs. He had to be sharp and he was.”

As Mattingly addressed the media after Sunday’s game, a television in his office showed a chart of the longest scoreless streaks by pitchers since 1961 -- the one by Greinke is now the fourth longest in that time.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-40

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Brandon Beachy, 0-1, 6.75 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 3-1, 3.10 ERA)

--RHP Brandon Beachy will start on Monday in Atlanta against the Braves, his former team. In his first game with the Dodgers on July 11 against Milwaukee, Beachy gave up three runs and five hits in four innings and was stuck with a 7-1 loss. Beachy will face his former team for the first time -- he was 14-11 with an ERA of 3.23 in his career with the Braves.

--OF Andre Ethier doubled and then scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning Sunday against Max Scherzer to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. He ended up with three hits and is now batting .287. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games.

--2B Howie Kendrick had two hits Sunday against Max Scherzer. He then added a third hit and is now hitting .296.

--C Yasmani Grandal had to leave the game in the sixth inning when he was hit on the facemask on a foul ball off the bat of Michael A. Taylor with no outs. Grandal went on the 7-day concussion DL on May 23. A.J. Ellis came in to catch RHP Zack Greinke. “Thank God the X-rays came back negative,” said Grandal, who is slated to get more tests done Monday.

--OF Carl Crawford (right oblique strain) is slated to meet the Dodgers in Atlanta on July 20, according to published reports. He had four hits in 12 trips to the plate in three weekend games with Triple-A Oklahoma City on a minor league rehab assignment.

--RHP Zach Lee was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been called up Saturday to be the 26th man after the club had to complete Friday’s suspended game before the regularly scheduled one. He did not play.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just the fight again today. I thought we did a nice job with Max (Scherzer) early. We really couldn’t break through until late.” -- Manager Don Mattingly, of his hitters Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Dodgers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yasmani Grandal had to leave the July 19 game when he was hit by a foul ball. “Thank God the X-rays came back negative,” he said.

--LF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle in right side) went on the 15-day disabled list April 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. As of June 1, he still wasn’t doing baseball activities. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 30. He was hit by a pitch on the ankle July 1. After taking a few days off due to an illness, he moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on July 5. He is expected to play with Triple-A Oklahoma City through at least July 19, manager Don Mattingly said July 17. He was also in the lineup July 17. He is slated to meet the Dodgers in Atlanta on July 20, according to published reports.

--RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He threw a bullpen session July 9. He is working his way back as of July 17. Manager Don Mattingly said he is not sure where Frias will fit in once he is back.

--RHP Chris Hatcher (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15. He began a throwing program in early July.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 4. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery May 21.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy (torn ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 26, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 30.

ROTATION:

LHP Clayton Kershaw

RHP Zack Greinke

LHP Brett Anderson

RHP Mike Bolsinger

RHP Brandon Beachy

BULLPEN:

RHP Kenley Jansen (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP J.P. Howell

RHP Juan Nicasio

LHP Adam Liberatore

RHP Pedro Baez

RHP Chin-hui Tsao

CATCHERS:

Yasmani Grandal

A.J. Ellis

INFIELDERS:

1B Adrian Gonzalez

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Jimmy Rollins

3B Justin Turner

INF Alberto Callaspo

INF/OF Alex Guerrero

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andre Ethier

CF Joc Pederson

RF Yasiel Puig

OF Enrique Hernandez

OF Scott Van Slyke